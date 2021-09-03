A few days ago, there were reports that in September Shah Rukh Khan will begin the shooting of his film with Atlee. While there have been reports of Nayanthara playing the female lead in it, now according to a report in Pinkvilla, The Family Man actress Priyamani has also joined the cast.

A source told the portal, “Priyamani plays a key role in the narrative of the film and will be joining Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in the Pune schedule of the film. She is already in the city and all charged up to commence her work on this yet untitled action-packed entertainer.”

Reportedly, the movie also stars Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover.

The source added, “There are many more surprises in terms of casting which will be revealed in the months to follow.”

Well, Shah Rukh Khan and Priyamani have worked together in Chennai Express. The actress had featured with SRK in the song One Two Three Four. It will surely be interesting to watch them sharing screen space again.

Talking about other films of Shah Rukh Khan, the actor will be seen in YRF’s Pathan which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The shooting of the film kickstarted in November last year, and now, reportedly the team will be seen heading to an international destination to shoot for a schedule.

Meanwhile, Priyamani will be seen in films like Virata Parvam and Maidaan.