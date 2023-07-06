A jealous private tutor has been subjected to a restraining order after he admitted to harassing his former girlfriend.

Sacha Cohen-Chowdhury, from Chester, bombarded Heather Butcher with 116 bank transfers, ranging from 1p to £25, in his bid to revive their relationship which ended in April 2022. Some of the fund transfers came with notes which read, “Have an awesome week babe”, “Cannot stop crying for you”, “home wrecking slag” and “just accept it, you are a slag’”.

The former company director who currently tutors GCSE students, kept sending her messages although she wanted to “move on” with her life after she parted ways with him after seven years of their relationship.

But Butcher, from Wigan, reported Cohen-Chowdhury to police after he sent an email to her employer calling her a “fraudster” and claiming she slept with other men.

Butcher said Cohen-Chowdhury became “increasingly jealous, accusing me of looking at other people and other people looking at me.”

“Once in Nando’s, we had to return to the car, after he accused me of looking at another man and it ended in an argument.”

According to her, there would be an incident almost every week or he would shout at her during their relationship.

Cohen-Chowdhury made her “feel bad about engaging with friends and family, accusing me of cheating,” she said.

“I have already moved on with my life. I just want to have no contact with him ever again and for him to move on with his life,” she said.

But his solicitor Selina Woodward said her client who was fully medicated for bipolar “does tell me that the relationship with the victim has traumatised him.”

Cohen-Chowdhury admitted to harassment and the Warrington magistrates’ court ordered him not to contact Butcher for three years.