Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran made his directorial debut with the 2019 release Lucifer which starred Mohanlal in the lead role. A couple of days ago, Prithviraj had tweeted about going behind the camera once again, and recently, he announced his next directorial titled Bro Daddy.

Bro Daddy will feature Mohanlal in the lead role, and apart from directing the film, Prithviraj will portray a pivotal role in the movie.

He took to Twitter to make an announcement about the film. He tweeted, “My 2nd directorial. #BRODADDY will once again be headlined by The Lalettan @Mohanlal , with an ensemble cast including yours truly. Produced by #AntonyPerumbavoor (#AashirvadCinemas), a fun family drama that makes you smile, laugh & want to revisit. Rolling soon. Very soon.”

Well, Prithviraj’s second directorial was supposed to be the sequel to Lucifer which has been titled as L2: Empuraan. However, due to the pandemic, the shooting of the film was postponed, and now, it looks like Prithviraj will first complete Bro Daddy and later start the work on L2: Empuraan.

Talking about Prithviraj’s films as an actor, he will be seen in movies like Kuruthi, Star, Jana Gana Mana ,Cold Case, Bhramam, Aadujeevitham and Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure. Cold Case is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on 30th June 2021.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal has Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Aaraattu, Ram, and Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure lined up.