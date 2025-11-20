Princess of Wales’s royal variety performance gown prompts comparisons to Princess Diana’s Berlin look

Highlights:

Event at Royal Albert Hall featured Paddington The Musical, Jessie J, Laufey and Les Misérables cast

The Royal Variety Performance took place with its usual high-profile atmosphere as Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrived at the Royal Albert Hall in a green velvet evening gown that immediately drew comparisons to one of Princess Diana’s well-known looks. This marked the Princess of Wales’s first appearance at the event since her treatment, making the evening a notable moment in her return to public engagements.

The Princess of Wales stepped onto the carpet in a fitted off-shoulder gown believed to be designed by Talbot Runhof. The dress featured a soft fishtail line that closely reflected the silhouette worn by Princess Diana during her 1987 visit to Germany. Observers noted how the design, fabric and structure reinforced a visual link between the Princess of Wales and Diana’s long-documented style choices.

Her jewelry added another clear historical reference. The Princess of Wales wore the Greville Diamond Chandelier Earrings and the Queen Mary Diamond Choker Bracelet. Both pieces are vintage items from the royal collection and have been worn by previous generations. Their appearance at the Royal Variety Performance signaled continuity within the family’s traditions as the Princess of Wales resumed her public duties.

Princess of Wales Meets Young Performers and Shares Update on Her Children

Inside the entrance area, nine-year-old twins Emelia and Olivia Edwards gave the Princess of Wales a posy. During their brief conversation, the Princess of Wales told the children that her own children were “very sad” not to come and that she had explained to them that kids were not allowed to attend the show. Prince William also spoke to the twins, commenting on their outfits, and when one mentioned Billie Eilish, he replied that she had good taste.

This interaction became one of the most discussed moments from the event, due to the Princess of Wales’s rare public comment about her children during an official appearance. The exchange added a personal detail to the evening and highlighted how the Princess of Wales continues to balance public duties with family commitments.

Performances and Program Highlights at the Royal Albert Hall

Jason Manford hosted the night, which included a long list of performers. Featured acts were the cast of Paddington The Musical, Jessie J performing new songs, and artist Laufey. Audiences also saw a combined performance from the West End and Paris casts of Les Misérables to mark the production’s 40th year.

The Royal Variety Performance raises money for the Royal Variety Charity. The organization has increased its mental health support services for people working in entertainment this year. The attendance of the Princess of Wales and Prince William underscored continued royal support for the charity and its evolving programs.

Why This Royal Variety Appearance Matters for the Princess of Wales

This year’s appearance held particular significance for the Princess of Wales. It was her first time attending the event since completing her treatment, making it an important step in her public schedule. The Princess of Wales had also been seen at the Royal Albert Hall the previous weekend with Prince George for the Festival of Remembrance, indicating a gradual return to high-profile national events.

Additionally, the Princess of Wales continues to work on early years initiatives through the Royal Foundation, including research and public engagement. Her appearance at the Royal Variety Performance showed her resuming duties that connect cultural events, charitable work and public outreach.

Princess of Wales: Looking Ahead

The Princess of Wales is expected to maintain a steady program of engagements over the coming months. Her ongoing early-years projects remain a major focus, and her presence at large national events suggests a continuation of her public role. As attention remains on both her work and her recovery, the Princess of Wales’s appearance at the Royal Variety Performance reinforced her position at the center of major royal and cultural moments.