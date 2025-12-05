Prince Harry makes surprise appearance on Stephen Colbert’s show in Christmas sketch

Highlights:

Prince Harry appears without prior announcement in a Christmas comedy sketch on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The duke jokes about Donald Trump, CBS’s settlement with the former president, and his own fictional Christmas-film “audition.”

Sketch features Prince Harry portraying a Hallmark-style Christmas prince.

This marks Prince Harry's second appearance on Colbert's show.

Meghan shares the teaser clip on Instagram ahead of the broadcast.

Prince Harry made an unexpected appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in a Christmas-themed comedy segment that aired Wednesday night. The cameo featured Prince Harry playing a fictional version of himself wandering through the show’s studio while preparing to audition for a made-up holiday movie.

The short segment, set up as light entertainment, immediately drew attention in the US because it included several humorous references to American politics, a brief nod to CBS’s legal settlement with Donald Trump, and a parody of Hallmark-style Christmas films. The appearance also represented Prince Harry’s latest return to US late-night television.

Why Prince Harry Joined the Christmas Segment

The sketch opened with Prince Harry walking through the Late Show corridors, acting unsure as he looked for an audition for a fictional movie titled Gingerbread Christmas Prince Saves Christmas in Nebraska. Stephen Colbert asked why someone who is already a prince would want to appear in a holiday movie. Prince Harry delivered the answer directly: “You Americans are obsessed with Christmas movies, and you’re clearly obsessed with royalty, so why not?”

The exchange then moved toward a political reference, as Prince Harry added, “Really? I hear you elected a king,” a line connected to ongoing “No Kings” demonstrations targeting Donald Trump’s policies. The sketch then shifted into a deliberately exaggerated Christmas setting complete with bright decorations and sleigh-bell effects, parodying hallmark holiday productions.

Prince Harry’s Joke About Trump and CBS

One of the most discussed moments in the segment came when Prince Harry joked about the network’s recent settlement with Donald Trump. While trying to convince Colbert that he was committed to landing the fictional role, Prince Harry said he would “do anything,” including: “record a self-tape, fly myself to an audition, settle a baseless lawsuit with the White House.”

Colbert quickly responded: “Hey, I didn’t do any of those things.”

Prince Harry paused before replying: “Maybe that’s why you’re cancelled,” referring to the Late Show ending in May 2025. The exchange was delivered as part of the scripted humor but immediately circulated widely on social platforms after the episode aired.

How Social Media Reacted to Prince Harry’s Cameo

Hours before the show aired, Colbert and Prince Harry released a short teaser using audio from Alison Hammond’s clip on The Great British Bake Off. Meghan also shared the teaser on her Instagram story, amplifying interest in the cameo.

Online reactions were largely positive. Many viewers described the sketch as simple and humorous, while others focused on how relaxed Prince Harry appeared on camera. Observations about his comfort level in US media have become common each time he participates in a televised appearance.

Prince Harry’s Ongoing Life in the US

Prince Harry and Meghan continue to live in Montecito, California with their two children, following their decision in 2020 to step back as working members of the royal family. The sketch concluded with Colbert telling Prince Harry that he had “got the role” of the show’s fictional Christmas prince, ending the segment on a light note.

The appearance reinforced Prince Harry’s ongoing presence in US television and his willingness to engage with pop culture formats. While short, the cameo added another layer to his public image in the US as he continues building his media and entertainment profile.