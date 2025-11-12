Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday celebration at Jeff Bezos’s home

Highlights:

Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday was celebrated with a James Bond-themed party hosted by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez in Beverly Hills.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the event, joining a star-studded guest list that included Oprah Winfrey, Martha Stewart, and Snoop Dogg.

Kris Jenner wore a red strapless gown with long black gloves, while her daughters Kim, Kendall, and Kylie coordinated in glamorous outfits.

Police responded to noise complaints around midnight, issuing a warning and clearing large artificial hedges blocking the street.

The event reinforced Kris Jenner’s lasting impact as a central figure in entertainment and celebrity culture.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were among the celebrity guests who attended Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party on Saturday night. The high-profile event took place at Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s mansion in Beverly Hills and followed an elaborate James Bond theme. The star-studded celebration brought together leading figures from entertainment, business, and media, underscoring Kris Jenner’s influence across multiple industries.

Kris Jenner Celebrates 70th Birthday in Bond-Style Glamour

Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday was marked by a lavish celebration that reflected her well-known flair for high-end events. The party was designed around a James Bond theme, with tuxedos, glamorous gowns, and dramatic lighting creating a movie-like atmosphere. Guests arrived dressed for the occasion, turning the evening into one of Beverly Hills’ most talked-about gatherings of the year.

Jenner arrived wearing a red strapless gown paired with long black gloves, turning heads as she entered the venue. Her daughters complemented her look with equally elegant outfits—Kim Kardashian in purple, Kendall Jenner in red, and Kylie Jenner in black lace. The birthday event showcased Kris Jenner’s signature ability to merge Hollywood sophistication with family unity.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Join Kris Jenner’s 70th Birthday Party

Among the A-list guests were Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who made a joint appearance at the Kris Jenner birthday celebration. Meghan was seen wearing a sleek black floor-length gown with a side slit, accessorized with gold earrings, a small clutch, and high heels. Prince Harry opted for a tuxedo with a bow tie and a red poppy pinned to his lapel in honor of Remembrance.

The couple appeared relaxed and at ease during the event. A guest told People magazine that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “looked happy” and that Meghan “fitted the theme perfectly.” Their appearance was another sign of their increasing social visibility in the United States, especially within Los Angeles’s elite circles.

A-List Guest List Marks Kris Jenner’s Star Power

Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday drew an extensive guest list, highlighting her broad connections in entertainment and business. The celebration included Oprah Winfrey, Martha Stewart, Snoop Dogg, and several prominent tech executives. The mix of personalities reflected Jenner’s reach beyond reality television into the wider cultural and corporate landscape.

The event was described as lively, with music and dancing continuing late into the night. However, the celebration also drew attention from local authorities. Around midnight, police were called following noise complaints from neighbors. TMZ reported that officers issued a warning and returned later when large artificial hedges used for privacy were found blocking the street. These were removed before guests left, and no further action was taken.

Meghan Markle’s Hollywood Return and Connection to Kris Jenner

The timing of Meghan Markle’s appearance at Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday coincides with her professional return to Hollywood. Meghan is currently filming Close Personal Friends for Amazon MGM Studios, where she stars alongside Lily Collins and Brie Larson. The project marks her first major acting role since stepping away from the British royal family.

In recent weeks, Meghan also sent a curated gift box from her lifestyle brand, As Ever, to the Kardashian-Jenner family. Kris Jenner acknowledged the gesture on Instagram, posting a thank-you note with heart emojis. This public exchange suggested a friendly relationship between the Duchess of Sussex and Kris Jenner’s family, further connecting her to Hollywood’s most influential circle.

Kris Jenner’s Legacy and Continued Influence

Turning 70 represents another milestone in Kris Jenner’s long and influential career. As the matriarch and manager of the Kardashian-Jenner family, she has been central to building one of the world’s most recognizable entertainment brands. From reality television to product endorsements and business ventures, Jenner’s role as a media strategist has been instrumental in shaping modern celebrity culture.

Her birthday celebration not only marked a personal achievement but also reinforced her position as one of Hollywood’s most enduring figures. The gathering of global celebrities, business magnates, and media icons underscored how Kris Jenner’s network spans industries and generations.

What’s Next for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Following their attendance at Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also seen at the Baby2Baby Gala the same weekend, where they spoke with tennis legend Serena Williams. The couple continues to balance public engagements with personal projects.

Harry remains involved with Invictus-related initiatives, while Meghan focuses on her production ventures and the development of her lifestyle brand. Their recent public appearances suggest a steady re-entry into the social and philanthropic landscape of Los Angeles.