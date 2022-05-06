PRINCE CHARLES has praised the “dedication and professionalism of pharmacy staff” at an event held in London to celebrate the work of community pharmacists during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some 200 pharmacists, pharmacy staff and other health service representatives were invited to attend a special reception hosted by His Royal Highness at St James’s Palace on Wednesday night (4).

According to the National Pharmacy Association, the event was held, in part, to mark the NPA’s recent centenary.

In his closing speech, the Prince of Wales paid tribute to the work of pharmacies on the NHS frontline.

He said, “I very much hope that this evening’s event will help, a little bit, to highlight the marvellous work you do in your communities day in and day out.”

“And, if I may also say so, it is truly inspiring to know that this gathering includes people from so many of the different backgrounds that make up the pharmacy workforce today. Yours may be an ancient profession, but it certainly reflects modern Britain in all its splendid diversity.

“At the same time, you are a very familiar fixture in the nation’s high streets and neighbourhoods – something that people have come to rely on and value tremendously over generations. As well as providing prompt access to advice and treatment, of course, the great thing is you are also a friendly and reassuring presence in our communities. A place where science, as it were, meets society.

“As I have said once before, pharmacies are about people and places, not just pills.”

His Royal Highness was introduced to guests by NPA chair Andrew Lane and NPA board member Raj Aggarwal OBE.

Lane said: “It was a privilege to meet the Prince of Wales and to be amongst so many great pharmacy colleagues at this very special event. His Royal Highness was very interested in what we do for our communities and he really gets what we are all about as a profession.”