British artist discusses her meaningful music

Independent artist Prianca RA showed she is bringing something different to the music industry with her recently released single One Time In Lebanon.

The Leicester born singer-songwriter has created an interesting new sound by blending influences ranging from r’n’b to Arabic.

Eastern Eye caught up with the rising British-Asian star to discuss music, her new single, and deep desire to raise awareness about mental health.

What first connected you to music?

The first time when my music teacher told me I had an ear for music and could sing. I was four years old at the time and feeling happy after being told I had a talent.

Tell us about your new song?

My latest single, One Time In Lebanon, is about feminism and empowerment, as well as challenging patriarchal conventions like a marriage involves a man providing for his wife, and taking care of her. I create an independent and self-assured woman called Habiba, who doesn’t fall for eligible bachelors and promises to look after herself, which she can.

What inspired the song?

I grew up thinking that finding a partner and getting married are inevitable and that my wedding day would be like a fairy tale. In reality, I’m second guessing everything I ever thought; marriage may not be the right path for me and that’s okay. I shouldn’t have to justify my reasons.

How does this song compare to others you have done?

With this song, I am creating a character who is strong and self-assured. In my previous songs, I sang about myself and my vulnerabilities. I guess Habiba is the woman I want to become – someone who isn’t scared of anyone and loves herself.

Who are you hoping connects with this track?

Anyone who finds it hard to be different and is afraid of judgment. You can use Habiba as your own inspiration. Like I said in the song, she is colourful in a black and white room.

How would you describe your unique sound?

Soulful and cultural. I listen to a range of music genres, and like incorporating many different music styles into my sound. One Time In Lebanon in particular has an Arabic style but it also oozes a modern r’n’b sound.

What is the biggest challenge you face as a young independent artist?

Definitely balancing my full-time job with recording and releasing my music. I find the time to record music in the weekend, but it takes a while for my songs to be ready for release, including the marketing that goes with it. Thankfully, I work with some awesome and talented people, who have made it easier for me to release singles.

How much does performing live on stage mean to you?

I love performing live and connecting with the audience. I haven’t performed live in a while and it’s a goal to perform more shows. This year is all about releasing singles. I want to connect face to face with my listeners and empower them, so definitely, 2023 is a year for more live shows.

Which artist would you love to collaborate with in future?

Jahi is an independent artist I’ve connected with recently, and we support and promote each other’s music. I love his sound and want to collaborate with him. Also, I’m a massive fan of Olly Alexander; his voice is amazing; it would be a dream to work with him.

What music dominates your own playlist?

I would say that alternative r’n’b dominates my playlist.

Tell us about your desire to raise awareness about mental health?

I want to show my authentic self through my songs. I am being very open about my PTSD, depression, and anxiety through my music. In the south Asian community, there is still a stigma attached to mental health problems. I was told not to talk about being on antidepressants and to ‘get up and get on with it’. No one should be judged or shamed for having an issue that others cannot visibly see. I won’t stop educating people through my lyrics about the barriers that those suffering from mental health face.

What can we expect next from you?

A couple of more singles are on the horizon in 2022, some collaborations, and, hopefully, performances next year.

Why do you love music?

Music has a way of changing emotions unlike any other form of art in my opinion. No matter what I am going through, I can always depend on music to get me through and make me feel better.

Instagram: prianca_ra97