Saturday, September 2, 2023
Entertainment

PrettyLittleThing unveils exclusive collection with Naomi Campbell

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

UK’s leading womenswear etailer PrettyLittleThing has raised the curtain on its exclusive clothing collection with renowned supermodel Naomi Campbell.

Campbell’s PrettyLittleThing collection will debut on September 5 during New York Fashion Week, with a catwalk showcase at Cipriani Broadway that promises to be an “electrifying fashion experience, echoing Campbell’s ethos of innovation, glamour, and empowerment,” and will be viewable live via the brand’s YouTube channel.

In total, there are 15 looks in multiple colourways. Prices range from £10-£120.

PrettyLittleThing head of design, Chris Parnell, said, “This collaboration with Naomi Campbell is a monumental moment for PrettyLittleThing. We are not just launching a new collection; we are making history with the most significant collaboration we’ve ever undertaken. We can’t wait to see our customers wearing these designs.”

Campbell, 53, said, “This collaboration is an extension of my commitment to create and promote opportunities for young, emerging designers. Within my collection, it was important to recognize and include some of the amazing talent that’s out there. I’m very intentional about using my platform to create opportunities for the next generation of creatives from around the world.”

It is believed that the partnership came about by way of Campbell’s friendship with PLT’s CEO Umar Kamani, who stepped down earlier this year.

The supermodel, who has modelled for the likes of Burberry, Prada, and Fendi, has teamed up with emerging fashion designers Victor Anate from Nigeria and Jamaica-born Edvin Thompson, who is based in New York City and runs ready-to-wear label Theophilio, for her ‘PrettyLittleThing collection designed by Naomi Campbell’ collection.

