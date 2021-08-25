Pratik Gandhi, who shot to overnight fame after the thunderous success of the SonyLIV webseries Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (2020), is ready to set his foot in Bollywood. The actor is making his debut in Hindi cinema with the upcoming film Raavan Leela, which is set to enter theatres on October 1, 2021.

Bankrolled by Pen Studios, Raavan Leela has been directed by Hardik Gajjar. The makers today unveiled the first look poster of the forthcoming film along with announcing the official release date of the film.

Pratik Gandhi, who is flooded with film offers after the success of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, will be seen portraying a formidable and powerful role in the film. Raavan Leela will present the actor in a completely different avatar.

Presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen), produced by Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Aksshay Jayantilal Gada, Parth Gajjar, and Hardik Gajjar Films in association with Backbencher Pictures, the film is set to release in theatres on 1st October, 2021.

In addition to Raavan Leela, Pratik Gandhi will also be seen in Atithi Bhooto Bhava and Dedh Bigha Zameen. Both films are currently in production and are expected to hit the marquee next year in 2021.

The promising actor also headlines filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia’s upcoming streaming show Six Suspects, set at Disney+ Hotstar. It is the official adaptation of author Vikas Swarup’s 2008 novel of the same name. Produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms and Reel Life Entertainment, the series also features Richa Chadha in an important role.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Pratik Gandhi, Hardik Gajjar, Raavan Leela