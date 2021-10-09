Pratik Gandhi is a big name in the Gujarati film industry. But, he became a household name in India and internationally after the release of the series Scam: 1992.

The series on Saturday (9) completed one year of its release. So, Gandhi posted on Twitter, “Dear 9th Oct, you’ve a special place in our calendar & our hearts. It’s #oneyearofscam1992 & the love is still pouring in. No words can do justice to what I feel & want to express. The deepest gratitude and absolute joy this journey has given all of us. Ishq and absolute ishq.”

Hansal Mehta, who had directed the series, also tweeted, “Over 2.5 years of development, 560+ pages of script, 85+ days of shoot and nearly 8 months of post production. Efforts of 100+ people, overwhelming love of millions. 1 year since it began to stream. Thank you team. Thank you audiences. Thank you universe. 1 year of #Scam1992.”

After Scam: 1992, Gandhi has been signed by many big production houses to feature in their movies and series. He has played supporting roles in a couple of Bollywood films, but his first Hindi movie as a lead, Bhavai, is all set to hit the big screens on 22nd October 2022.

Apart from Bhavai, Gandhi will be seen in movies like Atithi Bhooto Bhava, Dedh Bigha Zameen, and Woh Ladki Hai Kahan. The actor will also be seen in the web series Six Suspects.

Reportedly, he has also signed a film titled Lovers which features Vidya Balan and Ileana D’Cruz as female leads.

Meanwhile, Mehta will be directing movies like Captain India and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s next.