HAVING participated in plays since he was a young kid, Pranav Misshra thinks he was born confident and why he has never felt shy in front of the camera.

The talented actor has used that self-belief to deliver winning performances in popular drama serials like Internet Wala Love, Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahi Kahi, Kya Huaa Tera Vaada and his current series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Eastern Eye caught up with the versatile star to discuss his acting journey, future hopes, and passions away from work.

How do you reflect on your acting journey?

My acting career has enabled me to explore a lot in life and in my own self, so it has been an interesting journey so far.

Which character have you most enjoyed playing?

Well, every character made a different mark on my own persona. I fondly remember playing Prem Singh Rathod (Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahi Kahi), and his journey from a college boy till being a married man. Now Akki has been extremely special and is doing great in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. Akki gave me an opportunity to learn important life lessons while playing him, so he has been the best so far. Prem had its own perks, but Akki has been the most enjoyable so far.

What has been the experience of acting in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2?

It’s been very interesting, enriching, and enlightening. To just be on the same sets and work with a great team has been an amazing experience. The positive response has been equally amazing.

What has been your favourite moment from the show?

I remember the first day of telecast when the whole cast and crew gathered to watch the episode on the big screen. I think I was just blown away at that memorable moment, which will always remain with me.

Do you have a dream role?

Yes there are many! I am particularly attracted to challenging roles that demand me to work hard and prepare. And you’ll see me playing them in future.

What is your future plan?

To take each day as it comes and give my best. Each day I want to return home feeling I gave my all and sleep with peace in my heart. So, the simple plan is to work hard, learn, realise my full potential, and keep giving my best. Whatever else happens will happen.

Who would you love to work with?

I have a long list! I have a wish from within to work with actors and productions across the globe, from different countries, industries, cultures, and platforms. I want to work with different creatives from around the world and intend to do that in future.

What are your biggest passions away from work?

I’m interested in spirituality. I have a great interest in knowing about life. I also love travelling and listening to music. I like to meditate, read, watch global cinema, and learn about diverse cultures. As an actor you always want to work on your library because you never know what might help you. So, that has become an integral part of my life, where I am interested in all those things. Knowing about life and living life on my own terms is one of the biggest passions I have besides work.

If you could master something new, what would it be?

I would like to have a degree in psychology and know about human nature in a practical formal training format. I’m looking forward to it and hope to do it soon.

Why do you love being an actor?

You get to live so many lives. You get to know yourself and your own life. It’s a wonderful profession to be in. I don’t think I can be do anything else but be in this creative space. I know I’m not the first to say this, but before becoming an actor, I was extremely introverted and shy. But acting and performing arts has given me a way to express myself and connect with different emotions, characters, and parts of society.