Pranab Kapadia teams up with R Balki, Gauri Shinde for upcoming films of Hope Productions

Filmmaker couple R Balki and Gauri Shinde on Thursday announced they have joined hands with UK-based distribution executive Pranab Kapadia as co-producer for their upcoming films to be made under their production house, Hope Productions.

Launched in 2011, Hope Productions has bankrolled a number of critically and commercially successful over the years, including Cheeni Kum (2007), Paa (2009), English Vinglish (2012), Shamitabh (2015), Ki & Ka (2016), Dear Zindagi (2016), Padman (2018), and Mission Mangal (2019). The company has also produced several television commercials.

Kapadia boasts of more than 20 years of experience in the film business. He started at Zee before leading the UK subsidiary of Reliance-owned Adlabs, and then moving to Eros International as President Distribution – International. In 2020 he founded Moviegoers Entertainment, a UK-based company that specialises in overseas distribution and monetisation of content across multiple platforms. The deal will cover an initial two films, one of which will shoot in the UK.

Talking about the deal, Kapadia said, “I am honoured and delighted to collaborate with India’s finest, most talented, creative powerhouse duo of Gauri Shinde and R Balki. Their unique style of storytelling, creating entertaining content and commercial success out of subjects that are considered taboo is remarkable. After successfully producing award-winning feature films and commercials, collecting several accolades at prestigious film festivals around the world, their production company Hope Productions is now at the cusp of growth and I am excited to lead this.”

Balki said they are delighted to announce their partnership with Kapadia. “We have known Pranab for about 10 years now, and have always admired his desire to make films and content that not only break the barriers of convention but also tell newer stories, which is well complemented with his sound business acumen. With his vast business experience and his love for movies there can be no better person than Pranab to help grow Hope Productions.”

The filmmaker revealed that there are four films in the pipeline, including a thriller, at their production house. “Pranab will be partnering with us in our future ventures beginning with a thriller directed by me that begins filming in July this year, followed by three films planned for 2022,” he added.

