Prabhu Deva is busy signing new films left, right, and center. He already has a number of exciting projects on his platter. And now the news is coming in that the actor-choreographer -director has added one more interesting film to his resume. Not just that, he has even started shooting for the same. Yes, you read that absolutely right!

Directed by debutant Sam Rodrigues, the untitled film is an action-thriller, which will see Prabhu Deva in the role of an IPS Officer once again. He plays a cop in his yet-to-be-released film Pon Manickavel.

“He has donned the role of a cop in Pon Manickavel. While that seems to be a more commercial film, this one is an intense cop story and it revolves around the life of an IPS officer. The film is based on true incidents and I felt that Prabhu Deva sir could pull off the character with ease. We have seen him in romantic dramas, comedy, action, and adventure films. This one will be completely different from the ones we’ve seen him in. The film will be a stylish yet an intense one. So, in that sense, this will be a treat for his fans,” Rodrigues said.

The filmmaker added that Prabhu Deva was impressed with the script of the film so much that that he gave the dates immediately. “We have begun shooting in Chennai. The shooting is happening in and around Chennai. We will also be shooting on the Kodaikanal-Munnar stretch. We will be shooting some action sequences there,” says the debutant filmmaker, who has previously assisted filmmaker Deekay.

In addition to Prabhu Deva, the upcoming film also features Shariq, VTV Ganesh, Malayalam actors Binu Pappu and Leona Lishoy, John Vijay, and Thangadurai. More details are expected to arrive soon.

Tags: Prabhu Deva, Sam Rodrigues, Pon Manickavel