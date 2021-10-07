Fans of Prabhas were eagerly waiting for the announcement of his 25th film. Finally, their wait is over.

Prabhas will be seen in a movie titled Spirit which will be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga who has earlier helmed films like Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh.

The actor took to Instagram to make an announcement about the movie. He posted, “Kickstarting my journey with SPIRIT. Directed by @sandeepreddy.vanga and produced by #BhushanKumar @tseriesfilms & #BhadrakaliPictures! #Prabhas25SandeepReddyVanga #Prabhas25 @pranayreddyvanga #KrishanKumar @tseries.official.”

With Spirit, Prabhas is surely taking a step ahead as the movie will not only release in multiple Indian languages (Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada) but it will also hit the big screens in Japanese, Chinese and Korean.

While talking about the movie, Prabhas said, “This is my 25th film and there is no better way to celebrate it. Spirit has a great feel in the story and it’ll be a special film for my fans too. Working with Bhushan Kumar has always been easy and comforting and he is one of the best producers we have, who I share a great rapport with. Sandeep is a dream director for all and now with Spirit, I have got the chance to associate with such a powerhouse of talent. It’s an amazing storyline and I can’t wait to start working on Spirit as my fans are eagerly waiting to see me in this avatar for a very long time.”

Meanwhile, apart from Spirit, Prabhas will be seen in movies like Radhe Shyam, Adipurush, Nag Ashwin’s next, and Salaar.

Radhe Shyam, which also stars Pooja Hegde, is slated to release on 14th January 2022. Adipurush will hit the big screens on 11th August 2022, and Salaar will release on 14th April 2022.