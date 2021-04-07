Speculation is running rampant in the tinsel town of Tollywood that Baahubali star Prabhas is set to join forces with hit filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj for a high-profile multilingual project.

According to fresh reports, the yet-to-be-titled project will be an out-and-out action entertainer. The pan-India film will be made in multiple languages, including Tamil and Telugu.

Spilling some more beans, a source in the know tells a leading Indian publication, “Lokesh was in Hyderabad a few months ago to promote his Vijay-starrer Master (2021), and that is when he met Prabhas. It was a casual meeting, and the director narrated a story to Prabhas, which he really liked. The two have kept in touch since then, and have decided to work on this film next after they complete their respective projects. An official announcement will be made much later this year.”

Meanwhile, Lokesh Kanagaraj is gearing up to commence the next schedule of his upcoming directorial offering Vikram, which stars award-winning actor Kamal Haasan in the lead role. The action thriller went on floors in late October 2020 and the makers unveiled the title teaser of the film on November 7, 2020, coinciding with Haasan’s 66th birthday.

Prabhas, on the other hand, has multiple projects on his platter right now. He is currently waiting for the release of Radha Krishnakumar’s romantic-drama Radhe Shyam, co-starring Pooja Hegde. Om Raut’s Adipurush and Prashanth Neel’s Salaar are two of his much-anticipated films which are currently in production.

In the second half of 2021, Prabhas is expected to join the sets of Nag Ashwin’s much-talked-about sci-fi film. The untitled film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. Padukone will make her Tollywood debut with the upcoming film.

