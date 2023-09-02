18.5 C
London
Saturday, September 2, 2023
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentPrabhas’ ‘Salaar’ release gets postponed
Entertainment

Prabhas’ ‘Salaar’ release gets postponed

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

We’re divided by languages but art unites us: Rana Daggubati

He has lived with stories from the Amar Chitra...
Entertainment

Salman Khan unveils first poster of ‘Tiger 3’, confirms Diwali release

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Saturday shared the first...
Entertainment

Asians Ahir Shah and Urooj Ashfaq win top prizes at 2023 Edinburgh Comedy Awards

BRITISH Asian stand-up Ahir Shah won the best show...
Entertainment

Pratik Sehajpal: ‘Salman Khan told me, don’t be shy to ask for work’

WHETHER it has been winning performances as an actor...
Cricket

THE TOP 10 movies of Vidhu Vinod Chopra

WRITER, director, producer and editor Vidhu Vinod Chopra has...

Salaar fans will have to wait since the film’s producers have changed the scheduled release date. Titled Salaar Part-1: Ceasefire the film stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan in lead roles.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Salaar has been delayed.

Fukrey 3 also has shifted its release date. It stars Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi, and Manjot Singh in the lead roles. The chemistry and comedic timing of this extraordinary cast and their iconic characters promise to take audiences on a laughter-filled joyride once again. The film will now hit the theatres on September 28.

Earlier, the makers of the upcoming pan-India action thriller film Salaar unveiled the official teaser.

The teaser delivers glimpses of the thrilling action from the extensive universe created by Neel.

Well-studded with massive scale and ensemble cast, the makers have treated the viewers to some eye-capturing glimpses in the violent teaser, while they have held back all of the major content only for the main theatrical trailer, which will be out soon.

In the less than 2-minute teaser, veteran actor Tinnu Anand can be seen in a fearless avatar surrounded by several armed men who point their guns at him and are ready to fire and it further goes on to introduce Prabhas, as if hinting that he is the king of the jungle.

The teaser also shows a glimpse of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, although Shruti Haasan is missing.

The film is directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame. This mega project is produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, the makers of the successful KGF franchise, and features the same technical team from the KGF series.

The film promises to deliver a grandeur that has never been witnessed before on the big screen, with a staggering 14 massive sets constructed in and around Ramoji Film City.

Salaar will be released in 5 languages including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Salman Khan unveils first poster of ‘Tiger 3’, confirms Diwali release
Next article
We’re divided by languages but art unites us: Rana Daggubati

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

We’re divided by languages but art unites us: Rana Daggubati

Entertainment 0
He has lived with stories from the Amar Chitra...

Salman Khan unveils first poster of ‘Tiger 3’, confirms Diwali release

Entertainment 0
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Saturday shared the first...

Asians Ahir Shah and Urooj Ashfaq win top prizes at 2023 Edinburgh Comedy Awards

Entertainment 0
BRITISH Asian stand-up Ahir Shah won the best show...

Popular

We’re divided by languages but art unites us: Rana Daggubati

Entertainment 0
He has lived with stories from the Amar Chitra...

Salman Khan unveils first poster of ‘Tiger 3’, confirms Diwali release

Entertainment 0
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Saturday shared the first...

Asians Ahir Shah and Urooj Ashfaq win top prizes at 2023 Edinburgh Comedy Awards

Entertainment 0
BRITISH Asian stand-up Ahir Shah won the best show...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc