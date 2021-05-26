There were reports that Prabhas will be seen playing a pivotal role in Tom Cruise starrer Mission Impossible 7. However, the reports have turned out to be false.

A Twitter user asked director Christopher McQuarrie, “@chrismcquarrie there is a viral news trending on Indian news channels that an Indian actor named prabhas has been roped in MI7 for a key role. Can you please confirm whether it is true or not?”

McQuarrie replied, “While he‘s a very talented man, we’ve never met. Welcome to the internet.”

Well, we are sure fans of Prabhas would be quite sad to know that he is not a part of Mission Impossible 7. However, Christopher McQuarrie praising him is surely a big deal

Talking about Prabhas’ films, the actor has many interesting films lined up. He will be seen in movies like Radhe Shyam, Salaar, Adipurush, and Nag Ashwin’s next.

Radhe Shyam, which also stars Pooja Hegde, is slated to release on 30th July 2021. But, we wonder if due to the pandemic, the film will be postponed.

Meanwhile, Prabhas has been busy with the shooting of Salaar and Adipurush, and Nag Ashwin’s next is yet to go on the floors.

Salaar stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead. Directed by Prashanth Neel, it’s an action thriller. It is slated to release on 14th April 2022.

Adipurush also features Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon. Prabhas will be seen playing the role of Lord Ram in the movie, Kriti portrays the character of Sita and Saif will be seen as Raavan. The movie will hit the big screens on 11th August 2022.

Talking about Nag Ashwin’s next, the film is said to be one of the biggest movies being made in Indian cinema. It also stars Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.