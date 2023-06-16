Criticism for their favourite actor Prabhas’ latest movie Adipurush didn’t go down well with the star’s fans as they purportedly beat up a moviegoer outside a theatre in Hyderabad.

In an unverified video going viral on social media, a man can be seen being thrashed by a group of people after he pointed out flaws in Om Raut’s direction and Prabhas’ performance as Raghav in the movie, which released on Friday.

“Prabhas did not suit in the (Ram) get up. He was like a king and there was royalty in the Baahubali movie. He was taken for this (Ram) role by seeing his performance. Om Raut failed to show Prabhas properly,” the viewer said, adding that he didn’t like the film much apart from a few scenes featuring Hanuman and the background score.

His comments led to a heated argument between him and other fans of the Telugu star. It soon turned into a physical altercation.

In a separate incident, an audience member was beaten up for sitting in the seat reserved for Hanuman inside the theatre. The video of the incident is also circulating on social media platforms.

The film’s team has decided to keep one seat reserved for Hanuman as a mark of respect in every screening. “Adipurush”, also starring Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Saif Ali Khan, is the latest iteration of the mythological epic “Ramayana”.

The multilingual spectacle, produced by T-Series, released across the nation in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil language amid fanfare. Huge crowds were seen outside the theatres where the movie is being screened.