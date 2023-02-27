Fronted by Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan, Project K is one of the most-awaited Indian films which has been creating a lot of noise even before it hit the shooting floor. Apart from the massive cast, the film boasts great VFX and CGI.

Sharing more updates, producer Ashwini Dutt has revealed that the film is now almost 70% complete. “This will be a graphics-heavy film. It has been five months since we commenced work on the graphics and it will go on through the course of next year as well. We have completed about 70% of the shoot so far,” he says.

The producer goes on to reveal that they have hired several international stunt coordinators to shoot high-octane action sequences. He also revealed that Project K is about the modern-day avatar of Vishnu. “The film has fantasy and elements of science-fiction. It’s about the modern-day avatar of Vishnu, but at the same time, it’ll be high on sentiments. We’ve also roped in four-five international stunt choreographers to oversee action sequences. Everything you see in the film will leave you stunned,” the producer says.

With Project K, Deepika Padukone is set to mark her debut in the Telugu film industry. The film is being shot in Hindi and Telugu simultaneously and will release on January 12, 2024.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.