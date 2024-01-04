8.4 C
London
Thursday, January 4, 2024
Pakistan news

PPP nominates Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as prime ministerial candidate

By: Shelbin MS

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has put forward its chairman and former foreign minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, as its official prime ministerial candidate in the upcoming general elections on February 8, a media report said on Thursday (4).

The PPP’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) discussed in detail the party’s campaign for the general election.

The meeting also discussed the party election manifesto, which decided to give priority to youth and women empowerment, employment, health, and education, The News International reported.

Soon after the meeting late on Wednesday evening, a detailed post on PPP’s official X handle with photos of the meeting informed that members of the CEC expressed their confidence in the leadership of party president Asif Ali Zardari and chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

“President Asif Ali Zardari presented the name of chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as the candidate for the Prime Minister on behalf of Pakistan Peoples Party. The CEC has endorsed Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as the Prime Ministerial candidate of PPP,” the party posted on X.

The 35-year-old son of slain former prime minister Benazir Bhutto is contesting from Lahore (NA-127) constituency, where he would compete with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shaista Pervaiz Malik and a PTI-backed candidate.

PPP leaders including Secretary General Taj Haider, Syed Khursheed Shah, Rana Farooq Saeed Khan, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Samina Khalid Ghurki, Murad Ali Shah, Chaudhry Aslam Gill, and Ali Badr were present at the meeting.

The newspaper report further quoted Bilawal, as talking to the media after the meeting: “Gen Zia imposed the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on us and Gen Faiz Hameed imposed the PTI. He said both the PML-N and PTI were representative of the ruling elite. Both were unable to address the issues confronted by the country.”

“The PPP is the only party that always came up with its vision and manifesto before polls and kept people on priority,” said Bilawal, flanked by Haider and former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani.

Along with providing details of the party’s developmental plans if it wins the elections, Bilawal condemned the incidents of terrorism in the country, saying that to steer the country out of crises, crucial decisions would have to be taken, the report said.

(PTI)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

