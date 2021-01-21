Tamil superstar Vijay, who is currently riding high on the riotous success of his latest film Master (2021), has multiple projects in his platter right now, one of them being director Nelson Dhilipkumar’s next directorial.

Dhilipkumar, who began his directorial career with black comedy crime thriller Kolamavu Kokila (2018), has teamed up with Vijay for the first time. The project will be bankrolled under the banner of Sun Pictures.

The latest we hear that talented actress Pooja Hegde is set to romance Vijay in the upcoming film. For the uninitiated, the former beauty pegaent winner made her silver screen debut with the 2012 Tamil film Mugamoodi, co-starring Jiiva. After Mugamoodi, she went on to establish herself as one of the leading actresses in Telugu cinema and also created ripples in Bollywood.

Nine years after the release of her debut film Mugamoodi, Pooja Hegde is set to star in her second Tamil film and that too opposite superstar Vijay. While an official clarification on ongoing speculations is expected to arrive soon, Hegde is busy working on her upcoming projects in Tollywood and Bollywood.

In Telugu, she is presently filming for Most Eligible Bachelor and Radhe Shyam. Radhe Shyam, in fact, is a multilingual film which will also release in Hindi. As far as her Bollywood projects are concerned, she has already stared shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandes. She has also been confirmed to star alongside megastar Salman Khan in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Vijay’s next, which is tentatively being called Thalapathy 65, is expected to be a high-octane action entertainer if the glimpses of guns and speeding cars shown in the announcement video are anything to go by. Rumours are also doing the rounds that actor Arun Vijay has been approached to play the lead antagonist in the upcoming film.

