Pan-Indian star Pooja Hegde has set the stage on fire with her powerful moves in the latest song from her upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The song titled “Yentamma” features Pooja Hegde, Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Ram Charan dancing to the upbeat rhythm in a full-blown family celebration.

Pooja steals the show with her energetic and captivating performance in a plaid lungi, towering alongside the male leads. Fans are already going gaga over her scintillating moves and the fact that she always manages to stand out in any song she’s a part of.

A source informs, “Pooja has always been the main highlight in any song she’s been a part of, and they have all turned out to be chartbusters. With her performance in ‘Yentamma.’ Pooja has once again proven her prowess. Her energy and charisma in the song have left fans in awe. She brings an infectious enthusiasm to every project she is a part of, and we can’t wait for audiences to see her on the big screen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.”

With Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan set to hit the theatres on Eid, Pooja’s fans can’t wait to see her on the big screen alongside superstar Salman Khan. The actress also has some other exciting projects in the pipeline, including SSMB 28 alongside Mahesh Babu, which is already generating buzz among fans.