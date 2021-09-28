Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni’s much-awaited film Most Eligible Bachelor has finally set a date for its theatrical release. After facing several delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, the romantic film is now set to enter theatres on October 15, on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.

Directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, Most Eligible Bachelor was last due on October 8, but the makers opted for a festive release instead. Akhil took to social media to announce the new release date of the film. “In theatres from 15th October. See you soon everyone,” wrote the young actor.

The film will see him as an IT employee while Pooja Hegde plays the character of a stand-up comedian. Aamani, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Jayaprakash, Amit, Pragathi, and Sudigali Sudheer play supporting characters.

The teaser and the songs have already received great response from the audience and now everyone is looking forward to the release of the film. Allu Aravind is bankrolling the film under his home banner GA2 Pictures.

Rumours were rife some time ago that the makers were planning a direct-to-digital release for the film. But the new release date confirms that the film will have a theatrical release only.

Meanwhile, Akhil Akkineni next stars in a spy thriller helmed by Surender Reddy. It is titled Agent. In the film, the actor will share the screen space with his superstar father Nagarjuna for the first time.

Pooja Hegde, on the other hand, also stars in Radha Krishna Kumar’s high-profile romcom Radhe Shyam opposite Prabhas, Koratala Siva’s Acharya opposite Ram Charan, and Rohit Shetty’s comic-caper Cirkus with Ranveer Singh. The actress has a few more exciting projects in her bag, including a Hindi film with superstar Salman Khan.

