Police have issued CCTV pictures of a man and woman they want to interrogate following a theft on a bus in Tameside, a metropolitan borough of Greater Manchester, according to a report.

Greater Manchester Police said that an 87-year-old lost his wallet, which contained bank cards and £230 in cash, during the ride.

The incident occurred on a bus in Hyde on August 3. The victim had boarded a bus on Market Street and was travelling home, police said. The two suspects also boarded the 330 Stagecoach bus, and the young woman sat directly next to the victim.

According to police, the male suspect sat at the back of the bus and the woman snatched the wallet. Reports further said that the man later used a cash machine to withdraw £500 from the victim’s account at a nearby petrol station.

CCTV images have revealed that both suspects walked back towards Hyde town centre after the incident.

Officers believe they travel on buses to exploit vulnerable members of the public and have urged anyone who recognises the suspects to get in touch.

“#APPEAL | We are appealing to the public for further information regarding a theft from an elderly man on a bus in #Hyde. At approximately 1:50pm on Wednesday 3 August 2022 officers were called to reports of a theft from an elderly person in Hyde Town Centre. The 87-year-old victim boarded the 330 Stagecoach bus on Market Street in Hyde and was traveling home. The two suspects boarded the bus behind the victim and the female suspect sits next to the victim,” GMP Tameside wrote on Facebook page.

“Whilst travelling on the bus, the female steals the victim’s wallet containing bank cards and cash. The male suspect sits at the back of the bus observing the female and the victim, the male is then seen using a cash machine at a nearby petrol station where a further £500 is withdrawn from the victims account. Both offenders then head back to Hyde Town Centre on foot. It is believed they travel on the bus network exploiting vulnerable members of the public and we need your help to identify them.”

Public can contact GMP on 101 quoting incident Log 1992 of 03/08/2022, or via www.gmp.police.uk using the ‘report’ function or they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.