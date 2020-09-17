Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 on Thursday, a birthday that saw greetings pour in from across the world and country with the president and vice president joining international leaders and leading politicians in wishing him.

The ruling BJP organised nationwide events, mainly aimed at public service, to celebrate the birthday of its charismatic and most successful leader with party president J P Nadda releasing a book, “Lord of Records”, which highlights 243 “unprecedented” achievements of the Modi government.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Nepal’s Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering were among the world leaders who extended wishes to Modi.

Putin lauded Modi’s personal contribution to the strengthening of strategic partnership between India and Russia while Oli spoke of continuing to work closely together towards strengthening bilateral relations, in their messages to the Indian prime minister.

Merkel noted that they have succeeded in consolidating further the traditionally good relations between Germany and India for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries, while Tshering expressed confidence that India will achieve greater transformation under his leadership.

Back home, leaders from across the political spectrum offered their wishes to Modi, who is celebrating his sixth straight birthday as prime minister after taking over in 2014.

He acknowledged birthday messages from national and world leaders and also thanked many others for their wishes.

Wishing the prime minister, President Ram Nath Kovind said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji congratulations on your birthday and best wishes. You have presented an ideal in showing commitment to India’s life values and democratic traditions.”

“My compliments and prayers that the almighty keeps you healthy and joyous always, and the country keeps getting your valuable services,” he said.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said Modi has made tireless efforts to take the country to new heights and asserted that his work will pave the way for India to become self-reliant.

Wishing the prime minister, top BJP leaders said India’s stature rose on the world stage under his leadership and his life dedicated to the welfare of the nation is an inspiration for them.

In a series of tweets, BJP president JP Nadda wished Modi, saying that under his leadership India moved swiftly on the path of progress and raised its stature at the world stage.

Modi’s life is dedicated to nation building and he is an inspiration for all party workers, Nadda said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished Modi a happy birthday.

Home Minister Amit Shah said Modi is loved by everyone. The prime minister, he said, connected deprived sections of the society with mainstream of development.

Shah said Modi has dedicated his entire life for the welfare of the country and is laying the foundation of strong and self-reliant India.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India has benefited tremendously from his astute leadership, firm conviction and decisive action.

“He has been working assiduously towards empowering the poor and marginalised. Praying for his good health and long life,” Singh said.

NCP president Sharad Pawar wished an abundance of good health and happiness to Modi.

Several chief ministers, including Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal also wished the prime minister.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar launched a website, narendra70.in, which has a collection of articles on Modi from leading lights from different walks of life and which also throws light on his life journey.

Modi was born on this day in 1950 in a humble family in Gujarat and started working for the Hindutva organisation, RSS, from an early age.

He rose through the BJP’s organisation, and his big break came in 2001 when the party chose him to be Gujarat’s chief minister, months before the assembly elections in the state.

His connect with the masses combined with his administrative abilities ensured that he led the BJP to victory in the state for three consecutive times.

Annointed as the party’s prime ministerial candidate for the 2014 general elections, Modi presented the saffron party with its first ever majority and led it to a bigger win the 2019 elections.