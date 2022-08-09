The modelling industry was previously accused of endorsing unhealthily slim body-types, which was linked to eating disorders like anorexia in young girls. However, researchers now claim, that the popularity of voluptuous women in modelling has increased. In fact, over the last decade, the number of British women going abroad to get procedures to accentuate their curves has risen.

Plus-size modelling kicked off in the mid-2000s, after Jean-Paul Gaultier and John Galliano used larger women in their Spring 2006 shows in Paris, reports the Daily Mail.

Now, a study suggests that the increasing popularity of plus-sized models may be causing a surge in the demand for butt lifts and breast implants in the West.

Lead researcher Dr Neelam Vashi, a dermatologist at Boston University, is reported to have said that this trend shows the changing standard of beauty in pop culture.

He adds, “Plastic surgeons may see an increased interest in procedures, including breast and buttock augmentation, that embrace a curvaceous plus size body type.”

According to the Daily Mail, researchers have reportedly said that popular curvy celebrities like Ashley Graham could be the cause of the growing demand for the sometimes, dangerous cosmetic procedures – as the newly popular cosmetic surgeries have been linked to many health issues.

At least three women in the UK have unfortunately died in the last three years due to complications of surgeries carried out in Turkey, where cosmetic procedures are often cheaper.

The Daily Mail reports, Brazilian bum lifts have the highest risk of death of any cosmetic procedure. This is a popular cosmetic procedure that involves the transfer of fat to help create more fullness in your backside, informs Healthline.

It is a surgery whereby a doctor transfers fat from your abdomen, lower back, hips, or thighs to your butt (by injecting it). The injected fat can reportedly cause blockages in blood vessels in the lungs.

Breast implants on the other hand is a surgical procedure to increase breast size. During this process, a plastic surgeon places breast implants under breast tissue or chest muscles, explains Mayo Clinic. Breast augmentation too poses health risks including infection, breast pain, implant leakage or rupture etc.

The British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons has advised against carrying out these procedures until more is known about the health risks involved, informs the Daily Mail. Despite the warning, these procedures are still reportedly available in the UK as well as the US for up to £8,000 ($9,600).

Additionally, according to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, since 2015, the number of butt lifts performed globally has risen 77.6%.

Researchers have reportedly said, “Over time, the presence of plus-size models has increased within the fashion industry.

“Societal pressures on retailers to incorporate an increased body diversity that fully represents their consumer base of society with an average dress size of 14 to 16 and BMI of 26.5 is likely contributory to the increasing presence of plus-size models.

“This shift can be seen within the results of this study, as many of the top plus-size models had a significant social media presence.”

According to the latest study published in the scientific journal Cureus – the social media presence of 159 plus-sized models was tracked and they were compared to the highest paid 10 mainstream models in the world.

Researchers studied how their social media presences differed with regard to the number of followers, comments and posts on Instagram and the average number of likes.

It was found that the top 10 plus-sized models had an average of 3.8million followers each, in comparison to 38million for the mainstream models.

However, it was also observed that relative to the models’ follower counts – there was no significant difference between the average likes per post, total posts, and average comments per post, between the top mainstream models and the top plus-size models, the Daily Mail explained.

Top 10 most popular plus-size and mainstream models on Instagram along with the number of their followers:

Plus-size Models

Ashley Graham (12.1million)

Jordyn Woods (11.7million)

Iskra Lawrence (4.60million)

Ashley Alexis Smith (2.23million)

Tess Holliday (2.17million)

La-Tecia Thomas (1.54million)

Tabria Majors (1.50million)

Denise Bidot (791,337)

Hunter McGrady (722,253)

Barbie Ferreira (473,263)

Mainstream Models

Kendall Jenner (154million)

Gigi Hadid (64.4million)

Cara Delevingne (43.6million)

Bella Hadid (39.2million)

Chrissy Teigen (34.2million)

Gisele Bundchen (17.0million)

Rosie Huntington-Whitely (12.2million)

Karlie Kloss (9.01million)

Doutzen Kroes (6.55million)

Joan Small (3.72million)