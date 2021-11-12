Actor Anuj Rampal, who has been a known face in the theatre world, is currently basking in the success of his Amazon Prime Video show, titled Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar, which marks his foray into the digital world.

The show has been received well by the audience and Rampal has been getting a lot of appreciation for his endearing performance, especially his comic timing.

He plays one of the lead characters along with Vicky Arora. The series is directed and produced by late Raj Kaushal, marking his last directorial venture.

Talking about his character, Rampal said, “Playing Siddhant was immensely satisfying. Siddhant is a brother who’ll always have your back. A friend who’ll always be there for you. A lover who is ready to take the leap for you. It is very easy to fall in love with him and I am sure the audience would love him a lot. A fun loving, chirpy, energetic boy who is carefree in his approach to life. He likes to keep his surroundings tension free even when sometimes it is required to be a little tense. In short, everyone would want a Siddhant in their lives.”

Sharing how he bagged the role, Rampal said, “Auditions! Well, I keep giving auditions and then forget about them. That’s the rule if you are an actor. This was just the one that clicked. First, I got a call from Nisha and Mittal casting team to test for a character. I sent two self-tests over a period of 15 days post which they asked me to come down to Refuel’s office. I did another scene there in front of Raj Sir and Aman post which they asked me to do two scenes with Vicky. That’s when they knew they had found Siddhant. Working with Raj Sir was like working with someone who had immense belief in people. That belief is what made me maximise my performance. Always grateful to him.”

When asked about his favourite scene, Rampal said, “Hands down, it has to be the drunken night at my farmhouse in the first episode, where the idea of the fake bank originated. Not only did I and Vicky have so much fun performing it, it came out so beautifully too. We laughed for hours shooting that and ended that night with my face inside the tank on that cold night. But it’s funny that when you do something you love, you don’t even feel cold.”

Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar is now streaming live on Amazon Prime Video, across 240 countries and territories worldwide.