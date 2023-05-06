By:Kimberly Rodrigues

The much-awaited British coronation, after a 70-year gap, was an impressive spectacle. The ceremony was held at Westminster Abbey, where members of the royal family, politicians, global leaders, and the public gathered to witness the coronation of King Charles III and his wife, Camilla, the queen consort.

Among the attendees were Prince William, Princess Kate, and Prince Harry, along with the Waleses’ children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Members of Queen Camilla’s family will also be in attendance.

The coronation service, according to Buckingham Palace, represented the monarch’s present and future role while adhering to the event’s rich tradition and pageantry. The Crown Jewels and regalia played a crucial role in preserving these traditions, with the king and queen donning some of the most sacred items during the coronation ceremony, such as sceptres, orbs, and priceless royal crowns.

Here are some special moments of this historic event

 

(Top and below) King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort travelling in the Diamond Jubilee Coach built in 2012 to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, flanked by over a thousand Armed Forces route liners and The Sovereign’s Escort of the Household Cavalry sets off along the Mall from Buckingham Palace on route to Westminster Abbey. (Photo: Getty Images)

A general view inside Westminster Abbey as guests arrive ahead of the Coronation (Photo: Reuters)
Dean of Westminster David Hoyle and the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby await the arrival of Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey (Photo: Reuters)
Diamond Jubilee State Coach arrives at Buckingham Palace (Photo: Reuters)

Britain’s Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle arrives to attend the coronation (Photo: Reuters)

Prince William, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and their children Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis arrive at Westminster Abbey to attend the Coronation (Photo: Getty Images)
Queen Camilla and King Charles III arrive for their coronation at Westminster Abbey (Photo: Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 06: King Charles III and Queen Camilla prepare for their coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
King Charles III and Queen Camilla seen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Coronation (Photo: Getty Images)
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. (Photo: Getty Images)
Yeoman of the Guard walk during the Coronation (Photo: Getty Images)
The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team otherwise known as The Red Arrows fly over Admiralty Arch during the Coronation (Photo: Getty Images)