Months after Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot and embraced parenthood, a throwback picture of the couple from the day when the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani star proposed to the Gangubai actress went viral.

Alia’s mother and veteran actress Soni Razdan, on Thursday (29), dropped a video featuring her favourite memories of 2022. The video features the magnificent moment of Ranbir and Alia’s proposal scene.

In the image, Ranbir is seen sitting down on one knee with an engagement ring in his hand and asking Alia to marry him. The actress, on the other hand, seems to be holding back tears.

There’s also another photo that left everyone in awe. The particular snap shows Alia sitting next to Ranbir during their wedding ceremony.

“Photo dump 2022..some happy moments from the year we’re about to leave behind ..and Happy New Year already,” Soni captioned the post.

In no time, the pictures surfaced online. However, Soni deleted the reel after a few minutes.

Soni’s reel comes a day after Alia treated fans with a video montage of a couple of pictures which did not make it to Instagram this year.

From Alia trying out her bridal outfit and a glimpse of her hairstyle for her haldi ceremony, the video features all.

Sharing the clip, Alia wrote, “pics that never made it to the gram.”

Alia and Ranbir welcomed a baby girl, Raha, on November 6. Announcing the baby’s arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, “And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here…and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love – Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia was recently seen in the sci-fi action film Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva alongside Ranbir, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film was declared a blockbuster hit.

She will be next seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming romantic film Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

On the other hand, Ranbir will be seen romancing Shraddha Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

