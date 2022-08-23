A pervert who performed vile sex in a public place and abused a schoolgirl who challenged him has been jailed for two years.

Motie Mughal, 44, who told the teenager “oh, f*** off”, is also ordered to sign the Sex Offender Register for 10 years, the Manchester Evening News reported.

The incident took place when the girl was waiting for a bus on Wood Lane in Partington in the Greater Manchester borough of Trafford in April this year.

Minshull Street Crown Court heard that Mughal approached her at the bus stop and asked her about service times. As they waited together in silence, the 16-year-old girl felt uncomfortable with his actions.

Prosecutor Amanda Johnson said, “he had taken his trousers down and was facing her, and was moving his hand in a way which suggested he was masturbating.”

“She challenged him and he said ‘oh, f*** off”, the prosecutor told the court adding that they both walked away.

Sometime later, an adult woman who was walking her dog on the lane became aware that somebody was behind her and she smelt a strong odour.

The woman saw Mughal with his trousers down to his knees, with his genitals exposed. She said in her witness statement that it was a matter of concern as children frequented the area.

Mughal’s lawyer James Preece said his client, who is believed to have two previous convictions, had mental health issues and used cannabis to ‘medicate’ himself.

Judge John Potter said, “You engaged her in conversation about bus times, or attempted to, because your victim became uncomfortable in your presence and apprehensive about what you might do.

“She was right to be apprehensive about what you might do. Whilst she did, you took your [genitals] out of your trousers in her full view and started masturbating.

“That was a wholly abusive act by you towards that child. She left the scene, no doubt distressed.

“Shortly afterwards you found a second victim to abuse that day. Her… statement makes it clear that exposure caused her considerable upset.”