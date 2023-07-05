The Chase star Paul Sinha has revealed that his battle with Parkinson’s motivated him to try musical comedy.

The 53-year-old was diagnosed with the degenerative neurological disorder in May 2019 and has been open about his experiences with it.

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, Paul spoke about his diagnosis, he said, “I have a very positive outlook to the whole thing which is good for your health. And will help slow down the disease. I was diagnosed in May 2019 and Parkinson’s has been a big part of my comedy shows. I’m the only comedian at Edinburgh this year to have a deteriorating neurological disease.”

Paul further opened up about how Parkinson’s motivated him to try musical comedy as “eventually I won’t be able to play the keyboard at all.” “I’ve become a musical comedian in the past two to three years, mainly because I’ve always wanted to be a musical comedian. If I don’t do it now, when can I do it? Because eventually, I won’t be able to play the keyboard at all. So while I still can I’ve turned myself into a musical comedian. The audience know that I can’t really sing and I’m not especially good at the keyboard but they know that because I’ve got Parkinson’s. So like all forms of stand-up comedy, it’s a relationship between you and the audience. The audience have faith in you and they’re on your side.”

Earlier this year, Paul paid tribute to his husband Oliver while appearing on Loose Women as he gushed that Oliver had been making his life so much easier after his Parkinson’s prevented him from driving last year and doing everyday tasks like dressing himself.

