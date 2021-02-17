The shooting of YRF’s Pathan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham kickstarted in November 2020. The makers have not yet announced the movie officially, but the shooting is going on in full-swing.

There have been reports that a schedule of the movie will take place in Dubai and the team will be shooting at Burj Khalifa. Now, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the climax of the movie will be shot at the top of Burj Khalifa, and Salman Khan, who will be seen in an extended cameo in the film, will join SRK, Deepika and John for the shoot.

A source told the entertainment portal, “Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone will be a part of the Burj Khalifa sequence towards the climax, and that’s when Salman Khan too joins the agent gang of SRK and Deepika as RAW agent Tiger in the film to take on John.”

It is said that Salman won’t be just seen in the climax but he has 20-25 minutes of screen time in the movie, and he will be shooting for 15 days.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathan is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie will mark Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback on the big screen after a gap of three years. It is said that YRF is planning to release the movie this year itself.