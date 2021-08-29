Producer Aditya Chopra and filmmaker Siddharth Anand are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that their next collaboration Pathan turns out to be a great visual spectacle for the audience.

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in principal roles, the action thriller has been creating a lot of noise ever since hitting the shooting floor in November last year.

The latest update suggests that Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will not only shoot some crucial parts of Pathan in Spain but will also film a massively mounted song in the beautiful European country.

Spilling some more beans, a source in the know tells a publication, “No Bollywood film has ever shot song sequences in these places. Siddharth Anand will shoot a spectacle of a song in Spain and things are totally under wraps to control all possible leaks. The intent is to create a song that is visually so grand that it is an instant hit. All necessary permissions are being worked on for a smooth shooting experience in Spain.”

The source goes on to add, “Pathan is turning out to be an insanely awaited visual extravaganza that will set screens on fire. Sidharth Anand and Aditya Chopra want to redefine Indian cinema on the world map and every attempt is being made to achieve this goal.”

Pathan will mark Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the silver screen after a gap of three years. The superstar was last seen in his home production Zero (2018), alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

The YRF film reunites him with Deepika Padukone after Farah Khan’s action-comedy Happy New Year (2014). The duo has also starred in Chennai Express (2013) and Om Shanti Om (2007).

