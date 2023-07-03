Five passengers aboard the ill-fated Titan submersible likely experienced their final moments in total darkness, during their expedition to the Titanic wreckage, it has been revealed.

The submersible embarked on its final voyage at 8 am on June 18. However, contact with the mothership was lost at 9:45 am, approximately one hour and 45 minutes into the descent, and it is believed the submersible imploded at that time.

As the sub descended into the depths of the ocean, the passengers would have found themselves enveloped in darkness, accompanied by the sounds of music played through a Bluetooth system.

They would have also had the opportunity to observe bioluminescent sea creatures during their descent, MailOnline reported.

The passengers on board were identified as Stockton Rush, CEO of the company behind the expedition; PH Nargeolet, a French Titanic expert; Hamish Harding, a British billionaire adventurer and Shahzada Dawood, accompanied by his son Suleman.

The US Navy detected the sound of an implosion on June 18 and five days later, debris from the submersible was discovered on the seabed, approximately 1,600 feet from the stern of the Titanic.

The passengers on board were likely killed instantly.

Christine Dawood, wife of Shahzada Dawood and mother of Suleman, spoke about the events leading up to the descent.

She, along with their daughter Alina, travelled on the mothership, Polar Prince, to the harbour in St John’s, Newfoundland.

Briefings, scientific discussions, and preparations took place prior to the dive, including instructions to wear warm clothing, following a low-residue diet and avoiding coffee on the morning of the dive.

The passengers were apparently encouraged to load their favourite music onto their phones for the journey.

The Dawood family’s interest in the Titanic began after visiting an exhibition in Singapore in 2012. However, due to pandemic-related delays, Suleman replaced Christine as the participant in the expedition.

The teenager even took a Rubik’s Cube with him, aspiring to break the underwater world record for solving it.

Despite their lack of technical knowledge about the submersible, the family was captivated by the adventure and eagerly absorbed information shared by Nargeolet, who had extensive experience with Titanic dives.

On the morning of June 18, the passengers assembled on deck at 5 am, witnessing the well-coordinated operation underway. They were equipped with OceanGate flight suits, waterproof attire, life vests, and helmets.

Once inside the submersible, the hatch was closed, and bolts were tightened. The Titan was then released from the platform, beginning its descent into the depths.

An investigation into the tragedy continues, after presumed human remains were discovered within the wreckage.

The US Coast Guard said in a statement, “United States medical professionals will conduct a formal analysis of presumed human remains that have been carefully recovered within the wreckage at the site of the incident.”

The family of businessman Dawood also revealed that OceanGate boss Rush personally flew to London to provide reassurance about the safety of the Titan sub.

Three months before the trip to the Titanic wreckage, Rush and his wife met the Dawood family to brief them on the expedition.

During the meeting, Rush discussed the design and safety of the sub, although technical details remained unclear.

Despite previous warnings from experts about safety risks, Rush believed the journey was safer than crossing the street.

However, Christine Dawood expressed her lack of understanding about the engineering aspects of the trip, comparing it to sitting in a plane without knowing how the engine works.

A final image of Shahzada Dawood and his son shows them wearing orange life jackets just before boarding the Titan vessel.