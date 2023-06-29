The G20 delegates of the Infrastructure and Finances Working Group were honoured with a unique meditation and yoga session on Wednesday (28), organised by Parmarth Niketan at Maharishi Mahesh Yogi ashram (commonly known as Beatles Ashram) in Rishikesh in the north Indian state of Uttarakhand.

Although pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji, president of Parmarth Niketan, and pujya Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswatiji, director of the International Yoga Festival at Parmarth Niketan, were unable to attend in person due to their overseas commitments, they sent their blessings and good wishes for the session.

Both spiritual leaders emphasised the importance of global leaders and decision-makers maintaining a grounded and balanced state of mind while formulating policies that prioritise the well-being of the planet and its people, in the true spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – the world as one family.

They added that they firmly believe that incorporating yoga and meditation into one’s lifestyle is a crucial element in achieving this goal.

Under the blessings of pujya swamiji and Sadhvi Bhagawatiji, the Parmarth rishikumars led an enchanting yoga demonstration during the session.

The delegates were encouraged to participate in chair stretches, followed by a special meditation guided by Yogacharya Ganga Nandiniji.

This visit to the Beatles Ashram was an exclusive excursion planned by the state government of Uttarakhand as part of the delegation’s itinerary, providing them with an opportunity to explore the renowned ashram and its surroundings.