Parineeti misses co-stars Sushant Rajput, Rishi Kapoor as 'Shuddh Desi Romance' clocks...
Entertainment

Parineeti misses co-stars Sushant Rajput, Rishi Kapoor as ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’ clocks decade

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Shuddh Desi Romance, starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Parineeti Chopra, Vaani Kapoor, and Rishi Kapoor completed 10 years on Wednesday. Marking the tenth anniversary of the romantic comedy film, Parineeti recalled the enjoyable times she had with her late co-stars Sushant and Rishi.

She posted a video on her Instagram account that includes scenes from the set of the movie. “Time really flies! A decade to this film but the memories are still fresh. This movie was a journey full of laughter, hectic shoots but heartwarming moments,” she wrote in the caption.

She added, “What an experience shooting this film with such legendary actors. Rishi sir, we miss you. Sushant, miss you even more. You were one of my favourite co-stars. #10YearsOfShuddhDesiRomance.”

Fans swamped the comment section as soon as she released the video since they too had missed their favourite actor.

A fan wrote, “The charm of this movie was God-level… Missing Sushant Singh Rajput…”

“Always miss you ssr,” another user wrote.

A social media user wrote, “Miss him so badly @sushantsinghrajput.”

Shuddh Desi Romance, released in 2013, is directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra.

The movie explores the complexities of modern relationships in urban India. It tells the story of a young man named Raghu, played by Sushant Singh Rajput who has a fear of commitment and falls in love with two women, Gayatri, played by Parineeti Chopra, and Tara, played by Vaani Kapoor.

Shuddh Desi Romance received praise for its realistic take on contemporary relationships in India.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

