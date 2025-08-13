‘Param Sundari’ trailer highlights cultural clashes in romance starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra

Highlights:

Janhvi Kapoor stars as Sundari, a Kerala dancer, opposite Sidharth Malhotra’s Delhi-based character.

Trailer climax features Janhvi Kapoor’s monologue criticising “arrogant, entitled and prejudiced North Indians” and naming major South Indian film stars.

Two songs, Pardesiya and Bheegi Saree, released prior to the trailer launch.

Film set for release on 29 August, produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films.

The upcoming Bollywood romantic comedy Param Sundari has unveiled its official trailer, featuring Janhvi Kapoor alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Scheduled for release on 29 August, the film blends light-hearted romance with themes of regional and cultural differences between North and South India.

Janhvi Kapoor in the Lead Role of Sundari

Janhvi Kapoor plays Sundari, a dancer from Kerala whose life changes when she meets Param Sachdev, portrayed by Sidharth Malhotra. According to the trailer, their relationship begins with playful exchanges and a mutual fascination that grows through casual banter and film references. Kapoor’s performance, particularly in the trailer’s final moments, has already drawn attention from audiences for its intensity and delivery.

This marks another significant role for Janhvi Kapoor, who has been diversifying her film choices. In Param Sundari, her character embodies both charm and assertiveness, becoming the central figure in the story’s cultural commentary.

Storyline and Cultural Conflict

The plot follows Param, a man from Delhi who arrives in Kerala and meets Sundari on his first day. While their initial interactions are flirtatious and humorous, the story shifts to address deeper cultural tensions. The trailer shows Sundari challenging Param’s behaviour, leading to a confrontation where she accuses him of being emotionally careless.

In the most discussed part of the trailer, Janhvi Kapoor’s Sundari delivers a direct speech criticising Param and his friend as “arrogant, entitled and prejudiced North Indians”. She goes on to list prominent South Indian film stars, including Rajinikanth from Tamil Nadu, Mohanlal from Kerala, Allu Arjun from Andhra Pradesh, and Yash from Karnataka, underscoring the pride and diversity of the South Indian film industry.

Music and Early Promotions

Before the trailer launch, the film’s makers released two songs from the soundtrack — Pardesiya and Bheegi Saree. Both tracks set the tone for a vibrant romantic comedy while reflecting the cross-cultural theme at the heart of the film.

Janhvi Kapoor’s involvement in the musical promotions has further drawn fan interest, with audiences noting how the songs capture both the light-hearted and emotional aspects of the story.

Audience Reactions to Janhvi Kapoor’s Performance

Early viewer comments on the trailer have been largely positive. Many singled out Janhvi Kapoor’s closing dialogue for its impact, suggesting that it could become a defining scene in her career. Fans also expressed enthusiasm for the return to a more traditional Bollywood romantic comedy format, which combines humour, music, and emotional drama.

Sidharth Malhotra’s on-screen presence has also been noted, but much of the discussion online centres around Kapoor’s ability to balance playfulness with assertive dialogue delivery. Social media reactions describe the trailer as “fun”, “promising”, and “a return to the genre’s roots”.

Direction, Production, and Release Details

Param Sundari is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner. The film’s cast includes Rajeev Khandelwal and Aakash Dahiya in supporting roles. The trailer suggests a balance of comedic sequences and cultural critique, with Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra leading the narrative.

The official release date is set for 29 August, with the production aiming to capture both multiplex and single-screen audiences. Given its emphasis on cultural identity and romantic storytelling, the film is positioned to appeal to a wide demographic.

Why Janhvi Kapoor’s Role is Central to Param Sundari

From a promotional perspective, Janhvi Kapoor’s character appears to drive the film’s emotional core. While the romantic plot is shared with Sidharth Malhotra, it is Kapoor’s Sundari who articulates the story’s main cultural message.

Her final monologue in the trailer not only addresses stereotypes but also showcases the resilience and pride of her character. This positions Janhvi Kapoor as more than just the romantic lead — she becomes the voice of the film’s thematic stance on mutual respect between different cultural identities in India.