According to reports, Criminal Justice 3 is going to be shot on a much bigger scale with a mix of new as well as old characters from the franchise coming together in a new storyline.

Pankaj Tripathi, who has established himself as one of the most versatile actors working in the Indian entertainment space, is set to bring one of his most loved characters, Madhav Mishra, back on the small screens with the third installment of Applause Entertainment’s popular courtroom drama Criminal Justice.

With the first two seasons of the streaming show performing exceedingly well in terms of audience response and viewership, the makers of the series have decided to take things up a notch with their third outing.

Pankaj Tripathi, who recently returned from his hometown, Belsand located in Gopalganj, Patna Bihar, with his family to celebrate New Year, commenced the shoot for Criminal Justice 3 from the first week of January in Mumbai.

A source close to the team informs, “Criminal Justice has always been a franchise very close to Pankaj. The journey which started off from the first season in 2019 got such an overwhelming response that we are already starting to shoot the third season at the start of 2022. Madhav Mishra’s character is somewhat like Pankaj – he stands for what is right, no matter what. He believes in uplifting and supporting the weaker sections of our society and he relies on just two traits – honesty and pure talent.

Criminal Justice 3 is directed by Rohan Sippy and produced by Applause Entertainment. Starring Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role, the show is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar towards the end of 2022.

