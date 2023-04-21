Pamela Chopra, singer, and wife of late filmmaker Yash Chopra, was cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle, Mumbai on Thursday.

The official social media handle of the Yash Raj films shared the news of her demise. The post read, “With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 AM today in Mumbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection.”

The younger son of the Chopra couple, Uday was present at the last rites. Rani Mukerji was also present. The close friends of the Chopra family joined the last rites of Pam, as she was fondly called by the Hindi film industry.

Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor, and Sonu Nigam came to pay their last respect to Pamela. Yash Chopra’s brother B R Chopra’s family also attended the last rites.

According to sources close to the Chopra family, she was being treated for pneumonia for the past few days at the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. She was on ventilator for the last 15 days. Pamela is survived by her two sons, Aditya and Uday.

Industry insiders call Pamela the ‘muse’ of Yash Chopra. She was an active collaborator in her husband’s creative pursuits. She was recently seen in the Netflix documentary ‘The Romantics’, in which, she talked about her husband’s way of filmmaking and how Yash Raj Studio evolved over the years.

Yash and Pamela got married in 1970 and were blessed with two sons.