Pamela Anderson rejects Liam Neeson romance rumors at Deauville Festival

Highlights:

Pamela Anderson received the Deauville Talent Award at the 51st Deauville American Film Festival.

She dismissed rumors of a romance with Liam Neeson, calling PR stunts a “death sentence.”

Anderson said she does not share her private romantic life and is focused on leaving an “honest legacy.”

Her role in The Last Showgirl earned major award nominations, and she starred in the positively received The Naked Gun reboot.

Upcoming projects include Love Is Not the Answer and Queen of the Falls.

Pamela Anderson was honored with the Deauville Talent Award at the 51st Deauville American Film Festival in France on September 5, 2025. The festival recognized Pamela Anderson for her contribution to film as well as her work in philanthropy and advocacy.

The award highlighted her long career in the entertainment industry and her ability to balance on-screen success with charitable and social impact. Organizers praised her for combining acting with activism in a way that has made a cultural impression.

Pamela Anderson Responds to Liam Neeson Rumors

During her acceptance speech, Pamela Anderson addressed recent speculation about her relationship with actor Liam Neeson, who co-stars with her in the newly released reboot of The Naked Gun. Reports had suggested that the connection was a publicity stunt to promote the film.

Anderson dismissed the speculation, stating:

“I do not and will never feed into PR stunts. That would be a death sentence. I’m authentically driven. I’m superstitious when it comes to love. And I’m not comfortable sharing any shred of my romantic life.”

She added: “There are no silly games being played. I’m sincere.”

By making these comments, Pamela Anderson reinforced that her private life is not a promotional strategy. She stressed that her professional achievements and legacy remain her focus.

Pamela Anderson on Authenticity and Legacy

The speech also reflected Pamela Anderson’s approach to life and work. She told the audience:

“Do not mistake my kindness for weakness or my boldness for bitterness. I’m here on this journey, not for money or for fame, but to see what I’m made of in truth, hard work and to leave behind an honest legacy my family can be proud of.”

She also commented on her work as an actress, explaining that portraying romance on screen is part of her craft:

“I know I’ll fall in love again and again on screen. That is my job. If we do it well, you will feel it. It is the greatest compliment.”

This distinction highlighted how Pamela Anderson separates her professional role from her personal life. While intimacy may be part of acting, her private relationships remain off-limits to speculation.

Pamela Anderson’s Recent Career Recognition

At 58, Pamela Anderson has experienced renewed recognition for her performances. Her role in The Last Showgirl earned nominations at the Golden Globe Awards, the Gotham Awards, and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Her return to mainstream cinema through The Naked Gun reboot has also drawn positive reviews. Directed by Akiva Schaffer and co-starring Liam Neeson, the film has been well received by critics and audiences alike.

Upcoming Projects for Pamela Anderson

Looking ahead, Pamela Anderson has several projects in development, showing her continued activity in film. These include:

Place to Be

Rosebush Pruning

Alma

Love Is Not the Answer – marking Michael Cera’s debut as a writer-director

Queen of the Falls – co-starring Guy Pearce

These roles represent a diverse range of characters and stories, keeping Pamela Anderson firmly established in the industry.

Deauville Festival Highlights

The Deauville American Film Festival, running from September 5 to 14, 2025, remains one of Europe’s leading film events. Alongside Pamela Anderson, other honorees this year include Kim Novak, Joel Edgerton, and Zoey Deutch.

By recognizing Pamela Anderson with the Talent Award, the festival acknowledged both her long-standing career and her influence beyond acting.