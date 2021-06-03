The annual Palm Springs International ShortFest, which will be held from June 22-28, 2021 at Palm Springs, California, has announced its 2021 lineup. For the uninitiated, Palm Springs International ShortFest is an Oscar qualifying film festival.

The festival will showcase nearly 300 films, including 32 world premieres, 13 international premieres, 46 North American premieres and 22 US premieres. All in-theater screenings will take place at the Camelot Theatres at the Palm Springs Cultural Center.

“As we collectively move toward this next stage together, we feel a strong sense of gratitude to share the 2021 edition of ShortFest in person,” artistic director Lili Rodriguez said.

“At the center of our plans has been a commitment to this great community of storytellers and moviegoers, and we are excited to make our return to the silver screen a safe and enjoyable one,” he added.

“The entire programming team was blown away by the quality and quantity of amazing films made and submitted during these unprecedented times. We think this program represents the very best work of exciting, bold, and talented filmmakers from all over the world, and we can’t wait to celebrate them by sharing their films in a theater with an in-person audience,” programming co-directors Linton Melita and Sudeep Sharma said.

Popular British-Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed is set to return to the Palm Springs circuit with his 2020 film The Long Goodbye, which he co-wrote with director Aneil Karia.

After winning Special Mention Jury award at the Clermont Ferrand International Film Festival in France, Angh, a short film from Nagaland, India, has now been selected for screening at Palm Springs International ShortFest.

Other hugely anticipated shorts include The Affected, After Dark, Beau, David, Enjoy, Flex, Lonely Blue Night, Make Him Known, Marvin’s Never Had Coffee, Nuevo Rico and The Recorder.

