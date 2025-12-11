Pakistani politician warns Modi that Pakistan is entering an unstable phase under Asim Munir

Highlights:

Sindhi leader Shafi Burfat sends an unusual public letter to India’s prime minister.

Says Pakistan is entering a “dangerously unstable” period under Asim Munir.

Claims Asim Munir now holds full control over Pakistan’s nuclear weapons.

Accuses Pakistan's military-led system of oppressing Sindhis and other ethnic groups.

Asks India to intervene to “save millions of innocent lives.”

A political leader from Pakistan’s Sindh province has publicly appealed to India’s prime minister Narendra Modi, warning that Pakistan is entering what he calls a “dangerously unstable phase” under the country’s new military structure led by General Asim Munir. The appeal, written by Sindhi nationalist leader Shafi Burfat, has drawn international attention due to its direct address to a foreign head of government and the focus on Pakistan’s shifting power dynamics.

Burfat, who leads the Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), issued the letter from Frankfurt shortly after Pakistan amended its constitution to expand Asim Munir’s authority. The amendment created the post of Chief of Defence Forces, consolidating military control over national policy, internal security, and political decision-making. According to Burfat, this change places Pakistan’s nuclear weapons under the direct and singular command of Asim Munir, a development he argues heightens regional security risks.

A photograph circulated globally earlier this year showed a broken frame of Pakistan’s field marshal and army chief, Asim Munir, hanging on a wall in the Cadet College Wana after an attack in South Waziristan on November 13, 2025. Analysts noted that the image symbolized the political volatility and shifting loyalties within Pakistan’s security landscape.

Asim Munir’s Expanded Power Becomes Central to Burfat’s Warning

In his letter, Burfat asserts that the restructuring of Pakistan’s military power under Asim Munir threatens not only Sindh but the broader region. He claims that the centralization of authority around Asim Munir represents an “extremist, military command structure” capable of destabilizing South Asia due to Pakistan’s nuclear capabilities.

Burfat writes that allowing Asim Munir to become, in his words, the “owner of Pakistan’s nuclear bombs” places long-term safety at risk for neighboring countries and minority communities within Pakistan. He argues that the state is becoming more centralized and more dependent on military control, which he believes undermines stability.

What Shafi Burfat Told Modi About Asim Munir

In the letter addressed to Modi, Burfat says he is speaking on behalf of the Sindhi people and their historical identity. Describing Sindh as a “distinct nation,” he claims the province has faced long-standing economic, cultural, and political oppression under Pakistan’s military-led system.

“With utmost respect and a firm commitment to peace, dignity, and regional stability, I present this heartfelt appeal on behalf of the people of Sindh,” he wrote. Burfat calls Pakistan’s governance system an “artificial state system” that suppresses ethnic groups including Sindhis, Baloch, and Pashtuns. He frames the letter as more than a political statement, saying it is a direct warning about the risks emerging under a nuclear-armed state with growing internal instability.

Burfat argues that India, due to its size and regional influence, is in a position to prevent a broader crisis. He tells Modi: “Your leadership can save the lives of millions of innocent people.”

He also writes that the Sindhi nation “completely and forever rejects Pakistani subjugation.” He highlights Sindh’s cultural and historical significance, mentioning Mohenjo-Daro as evidence of its ancient heritage, and says Sindhis want dignity, autonomy, and an end to what he describes as rule enforced through military dominance.

Why the Letter on Asim Munir Is Drawing Global Attention

The letter is unusual because Pakistani politicians rarely appeal directly to India on internal matters, especially issues tied to military authority and nuclear control. Analysts note that Burfat’s direct reference to Asim Munir and the warning about Pakistan’s instability will likely fuel debate across diplomatic and security circles.

Burfat’s comments reflect concerns among minority groups in Pakistan who say the system remains heavily centralized around military leadership. His claims cannot be independently verified, but the emphasis on Asim Munir’s expanded role mirrors recent developments in Pakistan’s political and defense structure.

The appeal has become a point of discussion among South Asia observers, mainly because the warning centers on nuclear governance and the consolidation of authority under Asim Munir. Whether the letter influences policy decisions remains unclear, but it underscores rising tensions over Pakistan’s political direction and the evolving role of its military leadership.