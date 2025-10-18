Pakistan prepares for two-front war amid rising tensions with India and Afghanistan

Highlights:

India expresses strong support for Afghanistan's sovereignty, accusing Pakistan of sponsoring terrorism and provoking regional instability.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has warned that India may “play dirty at the border” while asserting that Islamabad is prepared for a potential two-front conflict amid increasing tensions with Afghanistan. The comments come after cross-border clashes and airstrikes have escalated the security situation in the region.

In an interview with Samaa TV, Asif said that India could exploit Pakistan’s ongoing security challenges related to the Taliban regime in Afghanistan. “Absolutely, you cannot rule it out. There is a possibility of this,” he said, without providing further evidence to support the claim.

Asif referenced a previous confrontation, apparently pointing to India’s Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. He noted that during that episode, Pakistan did not withdraw forces from the Afghan border and maintained preparations for a dual-front scenario.

Shehbaz Sharif Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Preparedness

When asked whether Pakistan’s political and military leadership had discussed the possibility of a two-front war, Asif confirmed that a strategic plan existed. “There is a strategy for this… We are prepared for any eventuality,” he said. This statement underscores Islamabad’s approach to managing simultaneous security challenges on its eastern and western borders.

Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan’s Prime Minister, has also commented on the situation, signaling a willingness to engage in dialogue with Afghanistan under controlled conditions. He emphasized that Pakistan agreed to a 48-hour ceasefire at Kabul’s request and expects reciprocal actions from Afghanistan to maintain peace.

Shehbaz Sharif Calls for Conditional Talks With Afghanistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stressed that any dialogue with Afghanistan would be based on “legitimate and mutually respectful conditions.” He suggested that while Pakistan remains vigilant on security matters, there is room for negotiation and conflict de-escalation if both parties act in good faith. Sharif’s comments indicate Islamabad’s dual approach of preparedness for conflict and openness to diplomatic engagement.

India Responds to Pakistan’s Actions

India expressed support for Afghanistan following recent clashes and Pakistan’s airstrikes near Kabul targeting Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) chief Noor Wali Mehsud. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that Pakistan’s actions triggered the escalation and reiterated India’s commitment to Afghanistan’s sovereignty and independence.

“Pakistan hosts terrorist organizations, sponsors terrorist activities, and blames neighbors for its internal failures,” Jaiswal said. He added that Islamabad’s frustration stemmed from Afghanistan asserting control over its own territory, which he described as an implicit rebuke to Pakistan’s interventionist policies.

Regional Implications of a Two-Front Conflict

The warnings of a potential two-front war highlight the fragile security environment in South Asia. Analysts say that tensions along the Pakistan-India border, combined with Pakistan’s disputes with Afghanistan, create the risk of escalation that could affect regional stability. Military observers have noted that Pakistan’s dual-front preparedness is aimed at deterring adversaries while signaling to the international community that Islamabad is ready to respond to multiple threats simultaneously.

Despite the heightened rhetoric, Pakistan’s leadership, including Shehbaz Sharif, appears to be balancing military readiness with diplomatic outreach. The 48-hour ceasefire with Afghanistan and Sharif’s emphasis on dialogue suggest that Islamabad is seeking to prevent further escalation while maintaining strategic deterrence.

Shehbaz Sharif Advocates Strategy and Dialogue

Shehbaz Sharif’s approach reflects Pakistan’s current security priorities: remaining prepared for any potential military conflict while keeping channels for conditional dialogue open with neighboring countries. His statements underscore a strategy that combines vigilance, defense readiness, and selective diplomacy. Analysts suggest that the coming weeks will be critical in determining whether tensions with India and Afghanistan can be managed without further escalation.