Pakistan nominates Trump for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, calls him ‘genuine peacemaker’ in south Asia

Pakistan has officially nominated US President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, citing his “decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership” during the recent India-Pakistan crisis.

The move, announced on social media and in government statements, has sparked heated debate across the region and the world, with India disputing the extent of Trump’s involvement and the internet erupting in memes, hot takes, and divided opinions.

Pakistan’s Nomination: “Genuine Peacemaker” in South Asia

The Pakistani government’s official X (formerly Twitter) account declared its endorsement of Trump, praising his “impactful diplomatic engagement and crucial leadership during the recent crisis between India and Pakistan”.

The nomination comes days after Trump hosted Pakistan’s Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir at the White House, where the two reportedly discussed the four-day hostilities that followed a deadly militant attack in Kashmir.

The Pakistani statement lauded Trump’s “strategic foresight and stellar statesmanship” in defusing a rapidly deteriorating situation between two nuclear-armed states, claiming his actions averted a broader conflict with potentially catastrophic consequences.

Pakistan’s statement further highlighted Trump’s “legacy of pragmatic diplomacy and effective peace-building,” expressing hope that his efforts would continue to foster regional and global stability, especially amid ongoing crises in the Middle East, including the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza and rising tensions involving Iran.

Trump’s Response: “I Should Have Gotten It Four or Five Times”

President Trump, never shy about touting his achievements, responded to the nomination by reiterating his belief that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for multiple diplomatic efforts, not just in South Asia. “I should have gotten it four or five times,” Trump said, referencing his claimed roles in brokering peace between India and Pakistan, as well as in conflicts involving Rwanda and Congo, Serbia and Kosovo, and the Abraham Accords in the Middle East.

He lamented, “They won’t give me a Nobel Peace Prize because they only give it to liberals,” and posted on his social platform, Truth Social, “No, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize no matter what I do, including Russia/Ukraine, and Israel/Iran, whatever those outcomes may be, but the people know, and that’s all that matters to me”.

Trump also claimed that he and Secretary of State Marco Rubio had arranged a “wonderful” treaty to end hostilities between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, which he said would be signed soon in Washington.

India’s Firm Rejection of Third-Party Mediation

Despite Pakistan’s praise, Indian officials have categorically denied any US or third-party involvement in resolving the recent crisis. According to Indian authorities, the ceasefire was reached through direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan, with no mediation by the United States or any other country.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi reportedly conveyed this position directly to Trump during a recent phone conversation, emphasizing that India does not and will never accept outside mediation in its disputes with Pakistan.

India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri reiterated that the cessation of hostilities followed bilateral military communication initiated at Pakistan’s request, and that there was no discussion of an India-US trade deal or any mediation proposal during the period of conflict.

Global and Online Reactions: Praise, Skepticism, and Memes

The nomination has triggered a wave of reactions online, with some hailing Trump as a “genuine peacemaker” and others dismissing the move as political theater.

Social media has been flooded with memes and commentary, reflecting skepticism about Trump’s actual role in the crisis and questioning the Nobel Committee’s criteria for awarding the Peace Prize.

Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton weighed in, suggesting Trump’s interest in the Nobel is partly motivated by his predecessor Barack Obama’s win in 2009.

Pakistan’s nomination of Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize underscores the complex geopolitics of South Asia and the contested narratives around diplomatic interventions.

While Islamabad credits Trump with preventing a major conflict, New Delhi insists the solution was reached bilaterally. As the Nobel Committee considers nominations for 2026, the debate over Trump’s peacemaking legacy—and the politics of international recognition—shows no sign of abating