11.7 C
London
Monday, December 18, 2023
Subscribe
HomeAsia NewsPakistan politics: Imran Khan uses AI-crafted speech to call for votes
Asia News

Pakistan politics: Imran Khan uses AI-crafted speech to call for votes

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Asia News

India’s steel tycoon Sajjan Jindal denies allegation of rape

SAJJAN JINDAL, the chairman of Indian steel-to-power conglomerate JSW...
Asia News

India’s love of homegrown single malts shakes up Pernod, Diageo

OAK casks, once used to store bourbon and wine,...
Asia News

Pakistan’s top court allows military trials of Imran Khan backers

PAKISTAN’S Supreme Court on Wednesday (13) provisionally approved military...
Asia News

Children bear the brunt of rising pollution in Lahore

IN the packed paediatric emergency room of a Lahore...
Asia News

Four booked for terror over Indian parliament security breach

INDIAN police have filed terrorism charges against four people...

PAKISTAN’S jailed former prime minister, Imran Khan, used an audio clip generated by artificial intelligence (AI) to address supporters in the first event of its kind in the politics of the south Asian nation, though marred by internet disruptions.

The audio, played over a photograph of Khan during an internet rally of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, drew more than 1.4 million views streamed on YouTube and attended live by tens of thousands on other social media.

“Our party is not allowed to hold public rallies,” Khan said in the speech, urging supporters to turn out in large numbers at general elections set for February 8. “Our people are being kidnapped and their families are being harassed.”

The disruptions to livestreaming fuelled transparency concerns about the upcoming elections, however, with users nationwide complaining of slow internet speeds and throttling, a technique telecoms regulators use to choke streaming on apps.

Pakistan’s telecoms regulator said the interruptions were being investigated, but added that internet accessibility overall appeared to be normal.

Khan’s speech was generated from a written version he had approved from prison, said officials of his party, which staged the event because it faces a state-backed crackdown on physical gatherings, while its leader is blacked out of media.

Murtaza Solangi, information minister in Pakistan’s caretaker government assigned to supervise the elections which has been suspected of favouring Khan’s opponents, did not respond to a Reuters request for a comment.

Jailed since he was convicted and sentenced to three years on graft charges on August 5, Khan is embroiled in dozens of court cases, with some trials held in prison behind closed doors, which legal experts say infringes the right to fair proceedings.

A political crisis has swirled around the 71-year-old former cricket star since his ouster last year in a vote of confidence in parliament. The party crackdown followed a May assault on military sites by supporters protesting his brief arrest.

Khan won the last general election in 2018, a victory his opponents say was achieved with help from the military, which often plays an outsized role in making and breaking governments in Pakistan.

He too blames his removal on the military, after a falling-out with generals over the appointment of the chief of Pakistan’s main spy agency, although the military denies supporting or ousting him.

(Reuters)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
India’s love of homegrown single malts shakes up Pernod, Diageo
Next article
India’s steel tycoon Sajjan Jindal denies allegation of rape

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

India’s steel tycoon Sajjan Jindal denies allegation of rape

Asia News 0
SAJJAN JINDAL, the chairman of Indian steel-to-power conglomerate JSW...

UK, Italy leaders unite on migration, agree Tunisia deal

EUROPE 0
PRIME minister Rishi Sunak hailed his Italian counterpart Giorgia...

Best books of 2023

Features 0
A STRONG literary year was filled with stunning stories...

Popular

News anchor Arnab Goswami arrested for alleged abetment of suicide

India News 0
One of India's top TV news anchors, Arnab Goswami,...

Coronavirus and stigma among priorities for India’s new transgender council

India News 0
Discrimination, housing and the impact of COVID-19 are among...

Sports, arts pay price of India-Pakistan tensions

India News 0
THE guns may have fallen silent, but the collateral...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc