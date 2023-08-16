20 C
London
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Subscribe
HomeSportsCricketPakistan pacer Riaz announces international retirement
Cricket

Pakistan pacer Riaz announces international retirement

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Health

Stroke patients benefit from deep brain stimulation: Study

A study has revealed that deep brain stimulation can...
Entertainment

Meera Syal’s ‘Mrs Sidhu Investigates’ locks a premiere date

Meera Syal is returning to her role as crime-solving...
Entertainment

SRK credits Gauri to educate, teach dignity to all kids

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan...
Entertainment

Films reflect soft power of India: Amitabh Kant at G20 Film Festival inauguration

India’s G-20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Wednesday said Indian...
Entertainment

‘Devara’: Jr NTR unveils Saif Ali Khan’s first look on actor’s birthday

Actor Jr NTR on Wednesday shared the first character...

PAKISTAN’S Wahab Riaz has retired from international cricket, drawing the curtain on a 15-year career, the left-arm fast bowler announced on Wednesday (16).

Wahab, who made his debut in 2008, has 83 wickets in 27 tests, 120 wickets in 91 one-day internationals and 34 wickets in 36 Twenty20s. He last played for Pakistan in 2020.

The 38-year-old said he will continue to play franchise cricket.

“I have been speaking about my retirement plans (for the) past two years…, and I feel comfortable now more than ever that I have served my country and national team to the best I could have,” Riaz said in a statement.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to represent Pakistan on the international stage.

“As I bid farewell to this chapter, I am thrilled to embark on a new adventure in franchise cricket, where I hope to entertain and inspire audiences while competing against some of the best talents in the world.”

(Reuters)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Ben Stokes takes U-turn on ODI retirement to play World Cup

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Stroke patients benefit from deep brain stimulation: Study

Health 0
A study has revealed that deep brain stimulation can...

Meera Syal’s ‘Mrs Sidhu Investigates’ locks a premiere date

Entertainment 0
Meera Syal is returning to her role as crime-solving...

SRK credits Gauri to educate, teach dignity to all kids

Entertainment 0
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan...

Popular

Stroke patients benefit from deep brain stimulation: Study

Health 0
A study has revealed that deep brain stimulation can...

Meera Syal’s ‘Mrs Sidhu Investigates’ locks a premiere date

Entertainment 0
Meera Syal is returning to her role as crime-solving...

SRK credits Gauri to educate, teach dignity to all kids

Entertainment 0
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc