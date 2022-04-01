PAKISTAN’S information minister Fawad Chaudhry on Friday (1) claimed that a plot to assassinate prime minister Imran Khan has been reported by the country’s security agencies.

Khan’s security has been beefed up as per the government’s decision after these reports, the Dawn newspaper quoted Chaudhry as saying.

His statement came a week after similar claims were made by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda who had said that a conspiracy was being hatched to assassinate Khan over his refusal to “sell the country”.

Vawda had made the remarks on ARY News show over a letter Khan had shown at the PTI’s March 27 rally in Islamabad, claiming that it contained “evidence” of a “foreign conspiracy” to topple his government.

Vawda said that there was a threat to Khan’s life.

He, however, did not reveal if the purported conspiracy to assassinate the prime minister was mentioned in the letter.

Vawda also said Khan was told multiple times that bulletproof glass needed to be installed before his dais at the March 27 rally but he refused.

Chaudhry’s claims also come a day after Khan, during his address to the nation, vowed to foil “an international conspiracy” hatched against his government by the Opposition leaders and their alleged handlers ahead of the no-confidence vote in the National Assembly slated for Sunday (3).

In a live address to the nation, 69-year-old Khan discussed a ‘threat letter’ and termed it as part of a foreign conspiracy to remove him as he was not acceptable for following an independent foreign policy.

He named the US as the country behind the threat letter in what appeared to be a slip of tongue.

(PTI)