Pakistan to mediate after US–Iran agree to two-week ceasefire

Highlights:

Pakistan played a central role in mediating a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran.

Donald Trump announced the ceasefire shortly before a military deadline expired.

The decision followed discussions with Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir.

Iran confirmed it will join negotiations with the US in Islamabad starting April 10.

Pakistan will host and facilitate the next round of diplomatic talks.

The ceasefire includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz under coordinated and safe conditions.

A 10-point proposal from Iran is being considered as the basis for a broader agreement.

The United States and Iran have agreed to a temporary two-week ceasefire following mediation efforts led by Pakistan, with both sides expected to begin negotiations in Islamabad aimed at reaching a broader and lasting agreement.

The announcement came shortly before a military deadline set by Donald Trump, who confirmed that the US would pause planned military action against Iran. The decision followed direct conversations with Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir, who urged restraint and proposed a diplomatic path forward.

Pakistan diplomatic push leads to temporary ceasefire

According to Trump, the ceasefire was conditional and based on commitments from Iran, particularly regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

- Advertisement -

“Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz,” the US President said.

“I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks,” Trump said, confirming that the move would be part of a mutual ceasefire arrangement.

The agreement was announced just 90 minutes before the expiration of the US deadline for possible military escalation.

Pakistan to host US–Iran talks in Islamabad

Pakistan is expected to play a central role in the next phase of negotiations. The government in Islamabad has invited delegations from both countries to begin formal discussions on April 10.

Iran has confirmed its participation. In Tehran, the Supreme National Security Council stated that it accepted the ceasefire and would engage in talks with the United States in Islamabad starting Friday.

The White House indicated that while discussions are underway, details of the meeting are still being finalized. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that plans for in-person talks are ongoing, but confirmation will come directly from the President or the White House.

Pakistan-backed framework may shape long-term deal

Trump stated that the US had received a 10-point proposal from Iran, which could serve as a foundation for broader negotiations.

“The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East,” Trump said.

“We received a 10-point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate,” he added.

He also suggested that several major issues between the two countries had already been addressed and that the ceasefire period would be used to finalize a long-term agreement.

“On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honour to have this long-term problem close to resolution,” he said.

Pakistan mediation tied to Strait of Hormuz reopening

A key condition of the ceasefire involves the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route. Iran confirmed that access would be restored under coordinated conditions.

Abbas Araghchi issued a statement outlining Iran’s position.

“If attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations,” he said.

He added that for the next two weeks, passage through the Strait of Hormuz “will be possible”, in coordination with Iran’s military.