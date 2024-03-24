9.8 C
London
Monday, March 25, 2024
Subscribe
HomeHeadline StoryPakistan keen to restore trade ties with India: Minister
Headline Story

Pakistan keen to restore trade ties with India: Minister

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Headline Story

Kate ‘touched’ by support after cancer announcement

CATHERINE, Britain’s Princess of Wales, and her husband Prince...
Headline Story

Sunak on new England football kit row: ‘Don’t mess with flag’

PRIME MINISTER Rishi Sunak waded into a row over...
Headline Story

Princess of Wales undergoing chemotherapy after cancer diagnosis

PRINCESS OF WALES said on Friday (22) she was...
Headline Story

India planning own democracy index, after global downgrades

After India’s democratic credentials faced a series of downgrades...
Headline Story

Police probing Tory donor’s alleged comments about Abbott

British police said on Friday they were investigating possibly...

Pakistan will “seriously” consider restoring trade ties with India that remained suspended since August 2019, Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar has said, indicating a potential shift in the country’s diplomatic stance.

Dar made these remarks during a press conference in London following his participation in the Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels, Geo News reported.

He highlighted the eagerness of cash-strapped Pakistan’s business community to resume trade activities with India. “Pakistani businessmen want trade with India to resume,” the foreign minister said on Saturday.

“We will seriously look into matters of trade with India,” Dar was quoted as saying by the Express Tribune newspaper.

Pakistan downgraded its diplomatic ties with New Delhi after the Indian government abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the State into two union territories.

The decision, Islamabad said, undermined the environment for holding talks between the neighbours.

Pakistan has been insisting that the onus of improving the ties was on India and urging it to undo its “unilateral” steps in Kashmir as a sort of pre-condition to start the talks.

India has dismissed the suggestion and made it clear to Pakistan that the entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were integral and inalienable parts of the country.

New Delhi has also asserted that the constitutional measures taken by the Indian government to ensure socio-economic development and good governance in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are matters internal to India.

It has been maintaining that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan while insisting that the onus is on Islamabad to create an environment that is free of terror and hostility for such an engagement.

Despite the frosty ties, the two countries agreed to renew the 2003 ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC) in February 2021.

Lately, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a post on X congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on becoming the head of Pakistan’s government, prompting hopes for a diplomatic thaw.

Sharif responded days later with an equally curt post, thanking Modi for his “felicitations”.

The Sharif-led coalition government came to power after the February 8 elections but it began its tenure with a dwindling economy.

Pakistan is currently engaging with the International Monetary Fund to restore long-term economic growth. (PTI)

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Kate ‘touched’ by support after cancer announcement

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Gujarat keeps nerve, Royals start on winning note

Cricket 0
Gujarat Titans edged out Mumbai Indians by six runs...

Kate ‘touched’ by support after cancer announcement

Headline Story 0
CATHERINE, Britain’s Princess of Wales, and her husband Prince...

Russell, Rana help KKR survive Klaasen fury

Cricket 0
Harshit Rana’s resilience in the final over and Andre...

Popular

One in three black women don’t expect to retire

Business 0
Black and Asian women are facing significant challenges throughout...

Geeta Pendse: ‘Words can prompt new ways of thinking’

Features 0
THE TV presenter and journalist, Geeta Pendse, chaired the...

Amitabh Bachchan admitted to hospital in Mumbai

Headline Story 0
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been hospitalised in Mumbai, according...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc